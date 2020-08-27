FKF Elections: I will not participate in flawed exercise – Mbarak

The prospect firmly insists the outcomes of the procedure are pre- figured out and till a neutral Board is in location absolutely nothing reputable will occur

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) governmental candidate Twaha Mbarak has actually struck out on the Federation’s Electoral Board mentioning they have actually shown they can not hold a trustworthy exercise.

The candidates have actually protested the Kentice Tikolo- led Board insisting it was unlawfully formed, and have actually submitted a petition with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on the exact same. The administrator has actually even more specified the Board is not independent and is being utilized to rubber- mark a fixed result of the surveys.

“I reiterate that the purported voter register verification exercise was not just shambolic but a mockery of what is universally acceptable of such an exercise,” Twaha stated in a signed declaration acquired by Goal.

“What has actually been revealed as the last register is proof of an exclusionary strategy to rig the outcomes in favour of particular well- recognized people.

“Having concluded the very first stage of this crowning conspiracy, the board has actually now relocated to the 2nd stage which is the simple public relations trick of opening the ground for candidates in their last mission to validate a prohibited procedure.

“Well- significance Kenyans should decline this unbelievable forecast that everyone is …