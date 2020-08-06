FKF Elections: Electoral Board to publish road map, regulations for exercise

The present program has actually been under tremendous pressure to conduct elections which are long past due

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board will, on Tuesday, August 11, publish the road map and regulations required for one to be qualified to vie for the Federation’s presidency.

The procedure has actually two times been cancelled by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) for not satisfying all the requirements. The present workplace led by the incumbent Nick Mwendwa has actually been under tremendous pressure to interact the method forward relating to the procedure, and the cry has actually reached Fifa who likewise interacted with the present program.

“The Electoral Board of Football Kenya Federation is in receipt of communication from world football governing body Fifa, directing the Board on the next steps with regard to the pending FKF Elections,” the Electoral Board stated in a declaration acquired by Goal

“Consequently, and in the spirit of transparency and fairness, the Board will publish the road map and regulations to be used in overseeing the said elections on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.”

The Board has actually likewise interacted that the world football governing body statutes will likewise be thought about.

There is likewise a tip that the excitedly waited for elections will lastly be held quickly.

“As encouraged by Fifa, the elections will be performed in accordance …