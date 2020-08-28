FKF Elections: Board publishes final delegates register ahead of polls

The Board has actually moved better to the 3rd elections after releasing names of citizens who will be qualified to choose brand-new authorities

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has actually launched the final register of the delegates who will be qualified to enact the upcoming elections.

The Electoral Board, led by Kentice Tikolo, has actually currently set October 17 as the date for the nationwide elections which will be preceded by grassroots polls held throughout the 47 counties on September 19.

“Football Kenya Federation’s Electoral Board has on Thursday, August 27, 2020, published the final list of delegates eligible to vote at both the county and national levels,” checked out a declaration acquired by Goal.

“The Board has in the meantime concluded its county elections work out.

“Aspirants from Nairobi East, West Pokot, Mombasa, Taita Taveta and Trans Nzoia counties sent their documents for confirmation, to be done on Thursday and Friday today.

“A preliminary list of county candidates is expected on Saturday, August 29, 2020, and County elections are set to be held on September 19, 2020, while national elections shall be held on October 17, 2020.”

It will be the 3rd time in a year that the FKF will be holding elections.

The previous 2 workouts were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), …