FKF Elections: Appeals Board starts hearing disputes on club register

The board will listen to any occurring grievances about the register of clubs as the federation moves towards holding elections

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Appeals Board has actually now started the procedure of listening to disputes occurring on the club register ahead of the nationwide elections.

The Electoral Board led by Kentice Tikolo has actually currently set October 17 as the date for the nationwide elections which will be preceded by grassroots surveys held throughout the 47 counties on September 19.

“The Appeals Board is starting today [Wednesday], August 19, to Friday, August 21, 2020, inviting disputes on the club register published by the FKF Electoral Board earlier this week,” the board specified in a declaration acquired by Goal.

“Individuals who lodged their disputes to the Board and could not discover fulfillment in its choices can now look for option at the Appeals Board, by submitting their grievances through e-mail.

“The grievances will be heard through video link and need to be lodged upon payment of the pertinent charges, as is specified in Section Seven of the FKF Electoral Code.

“The Board’s decisions shall be final and binding.”

The declaration continued: “Upon hearing of disputes, the FKF Electoral Board will on August 22, 2020, release the last list of clubs qualified to vote at both the nationwide and …