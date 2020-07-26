Fix-It and Forget-It Big Cookbook: 1400 Best Slow Cooker Recipes!

Price:
1,400 slow-cooker recipes with over 700 *FIVE STAR* Amazon customer reviews!
Finally, the best of the New York Times bestselling series all in one handsome volume!
This is the perfect BIG COOKBOOK!
- Easy to understand, easy to use
- Absolutely manageable for those who lack confidence in the kitchen
- Convenient for those who are short on time
- Will create a chorus of “make-it-again” requests!
The recipes in this amazing treasure are all collected from some of America’s best home cooks, tested in real-life settings, and carefully selected from thousands of recipes.
Eight small “galleries” of full-color photos of delectable slow-cooker dishes from the collection add sparkle throughout the cookbook.
Good Books has sold more than 11 million copies of Fix-It and Forget-It cookbooks. Three of Phyllis Good’s cookbooks have been New York Times bestsellers. Fix-It and Forget-It BIG COOKBOOK, with its 1,400 best slow-cooker recipes, is another winner!