Fix-It and Forget-It Big Cookbook: 1400 Best Slow Cooker Recipes!

By
Jasyson
-


1,400 slow-cooker recipes with over 700 *FIVE STAR* Amazon customer reviews!

Finally, the best of the New York Times bestselling series all in one handsome volume!

This is the perfect BIG COOKBOOK!

  • Easy to understand, easy to use
  • Absolutely manageable for those who lack confidence in the kitchen
  • Convenient for those who are short on time
  • Will create a chorus of “make-it-again” requests!


The recipes in this amazing treasure are all collected from some of America’s best home cooks, tested in real-life settings, and carefully selected from thousands of recipes.

Eight small “galleries” of full-color photos of delectable slow-cooker dishes from the collection add sparkle throughout the cookbook.

Good Books has sold more than 11 million copies of Fix-It and Forget-It cookbooks. Three of Phyllis Good’s cookbooks have been New York Times bestsellers. Fix-It and Forget-It BIG COOKBOOK, with its 1,400 best slow-cooker recipes, is another winner!


