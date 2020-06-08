Five ways New Zealand can keep Covid-19 cases at zero | Michael Baker and Nick Wilson | World news

Today, for the first time since 28 February, New Zealand has no active cases of Covid-19.

According to our modelling at the the University of Otago, it is now very likely (well above a 95% chance) New Zealand has completely eliminated the virus. This is in line with modelling by our colleagues at Te Pūnaha Matatini (a research centre based at University of Auckland).

It is also the 17th day since the last new case was reported. New Zealand has a total of 1,154 confirmed cases (combined total of confirmed and probable cases is 1,504) and 22 people have died.

Today’s news is definitely an important milestone and an occasion to celebrate. But once we continue to rebuild the economy, there are several challenges ahead if New Zealand wants to retain its Covid-19-free status as the pandemic continues elsewhere.

It remains important that good science supports the government’s risk assessment and management. Below, we recommend several ways people can protect themselves. But we also argue New Zealand needs an urgent overhaul of medical system, such as the establishment of a new national public health agency for disease prevention and get a grip on.

What elimination means

Elimination means the lack of a disease at a national or regional level. Eradication refers to its global extinction (as with smallpox).

Elimination needs a high-performing surveillance system to supply assurance that, should border control fail, any new cases will be quickly found. Agreed definitions are important for public reassurance and as a basis for expanding travel links with other countries that have also achieved elimination.

It is important to remind ourselves that active cases aren’t the ones we must worry about. By definition, they will have all been identified and placed in isolation and are extremely unlikely to infect the others. The real target of elimination is always to stop the unseen cases silently spreading in the community. This is why we are in need of mathematical modelling to tell us that elimination is likely.

Avoiding complacency – and new outbreaks

New Zealand’s decisive elimination strategy appears to have succeeded, but it is simple to become complacent. Many other countries pursuing a containment approach have had new outbreaks, notably Singapore, South Korea and Australia.

New Zealand has spent months expanding its capacities to remove Covid-19. But maintaining elimination will be challenging. Airports, seaports and quarantine facilities remain potential websites of transmission from overseas, particularly given the pressure to improve numbers of arrivals.

New Zealand’s move to alert level 1 will end all physical distancing restrictions. If herpes is reintroduced, this creates the prospect of outbreaks due to indoor social gatherings. New Zealand can be moving into cold weather when respiratory viruses can spread easier, as sometimes appears with the highly seasonal coronaviruses that cause the normal cold.

Five key ways to guard New Zealand’s long-term health

Just as New Zealand prepared for the pandemic, the post-elimination period requires “maximum proactivity”. Here are five key risk management approaches to achieve lasting protection for New Zealand against Covid-19 and other serious public health threats.

1. Establish public utilization of fabric face masks in specific settings

Health protection relies on multiple barriers to infection or contamination. This is the cornerstone of protecting drinking water, food safety and borders from incursions by biological agents.

With the end of physical distancing, we recommend the government seriously considers making mask wearing mandatory on public transport, on aircraft and at border get a grip on and quarantine facilities. Other personal hygiene measures (staying home if sick, washing hands, coughing into elbows) are insufficient when transmission is often from people who appear well and can spread the virus simply by breathing and talking.

The evidence base for the effectiveness of even simple fabric face masks is now strong, according to a recent systematic review published in the Lancet. The World Health Organization has also updated its guidelines to recommend that every one wear fabric face masks in public areas where there’s a risk of transmission. Establishing a culture of using face masks in specific settings in New Zealand is likely to make it better to expand their use if required in future outbreaks.

2. Improve contact-tracing effectiveness with suitable digital tools

New Zealand’s national system for contact tracing remains a crucial back-stop measure to control outbreaks, should border controls fail. But there is certainly significant prospect of new digital tools to enhance current processes, albeit with appropriate privacy safeguards integrated. To work, such digital solutions must have high uptake and support very rapid contact tracing. Downloadable apps appear insufficient and both New Zealand and Singapore are investigating bluetooth-enabled devices which appear to perform better and could be distributed to all residents.

3. Apply a science-based method of border management

A cautious return to higher levels of inbound and outbound travel is essential for economic and humanitarian reasons, but we need to measure the risk vigilantly. This checking includes two very different processes. One is just a broadening of the current kinds of people permitted to enter New Zealand beyond residents, their families and a small number of the others. This will typically require the continuation of routine 14-day quarantine, until improved techniques are developed.

The other potential expansion is quarantine-free entry, which will be safest from countries that meet similar elimination targets. This process could begin with Pacific Island nations free of Covid-19, notably Samoa and Tonga. It should really be possible to increase this arrangement to various Australian states and other jurisdictions such as for instance Fiji and Taiwan once they confirm their elimination status.

4. Establish a separate national public health agency

Even before Covid-19 hit New Zealand, it was clear our national public health infrastructure was failing after decades of neglect, fragmentation and erosion. Prominent types of system failure include the Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016 and the prolonged measles epidemic in 2019. The comprehensive health and disability system review report was sent to the Minister of Health in March and was widely likely to recommend significant upgrading of public health capacity. This report and its guidelines should now be released.

We also recommend an interim evaluation of the public health response to Covid-19 now, as opposed to after the pandemic. These reviews would inform the needed upgrade of New Zealand’s public health capacity to handle the ongoing pandemic response and to get ready the country for other serious health threats. A key improvement would be a dedicated national public health agency to lead disease get a grip on and prevention. Such a company could help steer clear of the need for lockdowns by early detection and action in response to emerging infectious illness threats, as achieved by Taiwan during the current pandemic.

5. Commit to transformational change to avoid major global threats

Covid-19 is having devastating health and social impacts globally. Even if it is brought under control with a vaccine or antivirals, other major health threats remain, including climate change, loss of biological diversity and existential threats (for example, pandemics due to developments in synthetic biology). These threats need urgent attention. The recovery from lockdown offers an opportunity for a sustained transformation of our economy that addresses wider health, environmental and social goals.

Michael Baker and Nick Wilson are professors of public heath at the University of Otago

This piece was originally published in The Conversation



