Five Sydney restaurants linked to COVID-19 after two Victorians dined out while infectious

Five Sydney restaurants have been linked to COVID-19 after two Victorians dined out while infected.

The two infected Victorians separately attended venues including Kurnell’s Cook and Caringbah’s Highfield on July 5 for lunch and dinner respectively, combined with the Merimbula RSL for dinner on July 6.

NSW Health confirmed they also attended the Waterfront Café at Merimbula for breakfast on July 7, and the Murray Downs Golf Club on July 4 and 5.

It is urging anyone who attended these venues at the same time to monitor for respiratory symptoms or fever.

The COVID-19 cases from Victoria attended Kurnell’s Cook for lunch on July 5

The COVID-19 Victorian cases also attended Caringbah’s Highfield on July 5 for dinner

If present, NSW Health advises Australians to get themselves tested and isolate instantly.

‘People who work in high-risk settings such as for example health care facilities or aged care domiciles must not to attend work if they have symptoms and must get tested instantly,’ NSW Health said.

‘People should also maybe not visit family relations in these settings should they have even the mildest of symptoms or have recently came ultimately back from Victoria.’

The Star casino in Sydney also confirmed a gambler tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday in a statement to ASX.

The Star noted a COVID-19 positive patron had been on the premise from about 7.30pm to 10.30pm on July 4.

‘The Star is working closely with NSW Health to respond to this information, such as the conduct of contact tracing which includes personnel,’ the organization said.

The necessitate diners to get themselves tested comes as 14 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday – bringing the state’s case total to 3303.

The COVID-19 cases from Victoria went to the Waterfront Café at Merimbula for breakfast on July 7 as well

The Victorian COVID-19 cases went to the Murray Downs Golf Club on July 4 and 5 too

Of the amount, four are came ultimately back travelers in hotel quarantine, with being two NSW residents who acquired the infection in Victoria.

The cases have no identified close contact in NSW, NSW Health said.

Eight cases counted on Monday have already been linked to another NSW venue – the Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

Where the COVID-19 positive cases went – Cook Kurnell on July 5 for lunch – Highfield at Caringbah on July 5 for dinner – Merimbula RSL on July 6 for dinner – Waterfront Café at Merimbula for morning meal on July 7 – Murray Downs Golf Club on July 4 and 5 – Crossroads Hotel at Casula on July 3 – Planet Fitness at Casula – Picton Hotel on July 4, 9 and 10

Three are contacts of cases at the hotel on July 3.

These cases incorporate a teen staffer, a female diner aged in her 40s, a male diner aged in his 40s, a Victorian man aged in his 20s and a Sydney man aged in his 20s.

None of these cases appear likely to have already been the source of infection at the hotel, which remains closed, NSW Health said.

It is believed one of the COVID-19 cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel went to the gym at Casula aswell.

Planet Fitness has been closed for cleaning and anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms or fever has been urged to isolate and acquire tested.

An eighth venue, the Picton Hotel, has also been linked to COVID-19 after a case attended on July 4, 9 and 10 in the gaming room. It has since been closed for cleaning.

‘NSW Health can confirm a number of ADF personnel who attended the Crossroads Hotel are isolating. None of the folks have tested positive,’ NSW Health said.

A total of 1,050,171 people have so far been tested for COVID-19 in NSW, with 10,786 notified before 24 hours.

Fifty-one people have died from the illness across the state, and 85 COVID-19 cases are being treated by NSW Health, with one in intensive care.

NSW Health confirmed 2799 folks have recovered from COVID-19 in NSW.