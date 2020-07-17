Five steps to landing the job of your dreams

I can relate. I graduated during the recession of 1981 and landed my first job in a Boston architectural firm through sheer persistence and willingness to just take any starting position. When the company that finally hired me said they certainly were worried an Ivy Leaguer wouldn’t want to do the low-level work that they had available, I told them I was good at sharpening pencils.

So, I reassessed. I wrote down my skills. I looked around and found every company in the area that may potentially use the talents I had. I wrote a story to each of them, discussing my skills and what I could bring to their company. It wasn’t a tale about how an Ivy League designer finished up unemployed and broke in rural New England.

It was a story that told about the experiences, training, and qualities I had — and how those qualities would be of good use to their company. And one of the stories I told — about how exactly my back ground as a designer may help a Fortune 500 company better plan its next headquarters — succeeded in aiding me land my next job.

For the many recent graduates, or recently unemployed people, hunting around for new opportunities, here’s an exercise that will help you find your story and chart the next phase of your career.

Step 1: Finding your invisible strengths

Let’s start by listing your hard skills, soft skills and any special talents or skills you’ve picked up along the way. You’ll need Post-Its, as you begin to identify those skills. (Don’t concern yourself with editing at this time. Later, we’ll pick and choose the ones we are in need of to develop a really strong narrative for.)

First identify your hard skills. Hard skills are the kind of things that you’ve learned in class, performed on a job or done as a volunteer. My students immediately identify their statistical skills. To an employer hoping to hire a lab tech, however, their skills entering, cleaning and coding data are probably a lot more important. What do you know how to do?

Technical skills: Go through your resume or transcript. Have you worked in a lab, restaurant or library? What did you have to learn to do that job? What computer software can you employ? Do you have special licenses? Can you use specialized equipment?

Communication: Are you proficient at communicating with clients, clients or employees? Can you write, give presentations or teach? Are you skilled at using social media? Can you draw, do computer graphics or develop memes?

Language skills: A working knowledge — reading or spoken — of a language is valuable in many jobs and provides evidence of your cultural literacy.

Quantitative skills: Can you work with data and numbers? Many individuals who have these skills don’t list them simply because they lack confidence. How are your spreadsheet skills? Have you done balance sheets or accounting?

Problem solving and logistics: How have you been at finding the right person or company to get something done and keeping track of complex projects? Can you systematically track down a pc glitch or engine problem? Are you good at making things are better or saving cash?

Soft skills: I donate blood platelets on a monthly basis. The woman who calls to remind me to come, greets me at the door and schedules my appointments makes me feel like the most important person in the world. In fact, she makes everybody feel like the most important person in the world. She is invaluable to that Red Cross center. Those are “soft skills” — qualities that make her stand out and become great at her job. Time to list yours.

Individual strengths: Are you organized? Detail oriented? Thorough? Great at multi-tasking? Do you see the big picture? Punctual?

Leading a team: Are you a leader? Are you proficient at finding other’s strengths? Do other people ask to use you? Are you great at schmoozing, remembering people’s names and networking?

Handling criticism: Can you give and just take constructive feedback?

Working in a diversified workforce: Many studies have shown that workplaces that are ethnically and culturally diverse and represent different genders and viewpoints tend to be more productive. Can you illustrate that you can work well in those settings? But it doesn’t stop there. Have you caused children? Older adults? Have you caused people with physical or emotional disabilities? People with variable backgrounds or spiritual beliefs or levels of education?

Unusual talents: One of my students got a job working with emotionally disturbed young ones because she could juggle, another an investigation fellowship because she had trained dogs and a third a counseling gig because that he modified bicycles. What skills and hobbies do you have that individuals find interesting? Have you acted? Are you a musician? Do you sing in the choir? Write those things down, too.

Step 2: Picture your audience

You ‘re going to be telling a tale explaining why you are an unbelievable asset to an organization. Who are you going to tell that story to?

Picture your reader. When looking for a job, it’s not about you, it’s about them — the people who you believe absolutely need you to benefit them. In marketing, they call these folks “personas” — the people they think need their product or service. That’s who you’re going to tell your story to.

Look over your skills. Think about whose problem you’re the perfect solution to. Write a quick bio of that person. What do they require? What’s the problem they will have that you are going to solve?

Learn the language. Now’s the time to do some research. Go to LinkedIn, Indeed, Idealist.org or other professional forums. Scan ads compiled by the kind of people you’ve just described, just focusing on the language. What words do they use to describe the qualities they’re searching for?

You’ll know you’ve read enough ads once they all start to look alike. Now, go back to your list of skills. Are you describing your self using the same words that the advertisers use to describe their ideal candidates? This is not a period for creativity. As Steve Krug says in “Don’t Make Me Think,” the less someone needs to think to choose you, the more likely they’re to choose you.

So, tell your story simply in the language the listener understands.

Step 3: Tell your story

Now comes the hard part: turning your skills and research right into a story.

First, look at your skills.

Think about the person you just described and rearrange the Post-Its with the skills which can be most important to them at the front of your storyline. These are things your audience absolutely need to know about you — the core skills that you’ll not be hired without.

Next, what other skills do you have that may make you be noticeable against others with that same expertise? For example, my oldest son was applying to a prestigious teaching program, competing with other impressive candidates with strong academic backgrounds — some potentially stronger than his. He caused it to be clear he’d those skills. But what he highlighted was his work teaching classes of 40+ middle schoolers in deep rural South Africa.

Note that describing your experiences concretely permits you to communicate what you can do. In my son’s case, it highlighted his teaching skills, classroom get a grip on, ability to work in a ESL environment without him explicitly saying, “I’m innovative and can work with diverse populations.”

Next, what experiences do you have that tie together your skills? Tell a story that illustrates your hard skills and showcases your soft skills. For example, when I was applying to graduate school in psychology, I had none of the experiences you’d are expecting — I was an inside design major who had done a senior project designing teapots.

But I had a lot of the skills that I needed — problem solving, data gathering and organization. When I wrote my application letter, I did not say “I’m a smart creative person” — the qualities I thought they wanted. Instead I said, “Design is all about solving complex problems.” Then I described the process of moving a large corporation into a 72-floor office tower. Which departments should be next to one another? How many copiers and wastepaper baskets do I want? How did I start getting that information out?

A couple of things about this example:

First, telling a tale about a major project I worked on ties together several of skills into one memorable chunk labeled “problem solver.”

Second, I could discuss the skills I applied to different components of the problem without beginning every sentence with the word “I.”

More importantly, I possibly could allow them to infer my skills by talking about the analyses I performed, how our team worked together and the presentations we gave. Steve Jobs talked about imputing the quality of the product from the way it really is packaged: “if we present (the product) in a creative, professional manner, we will impute the desired qualities.”

By telling a story about how exactly you did your most readily useful work — especially by putting your self in a team context — your listener will impute your best qualities from the work you’ve described. Not only do they know, but, as Jobs said, people who infer positive qualities about the others are more likely to believe their own conclusions than they’re to believe you once you say them about your self.

Step 4: Repeat and review

Now you’ve told one story, return back to your list of skills. Have you told your listener enough that they can want to interview you and discover more?

Make sure you’ve covered the bases. Check off the skills that your story covered either explicitly (“I interviewed key members of each department”) or implicitly (“Working to meet tight deadlines, we . . . “).

Missing something? Regroup the key skills which can be still crucial to communicate. Now, add to your story. Is there an easy method of incorporating them in to the story you told? Can you tell yet another story that brings together the remaining skills? Is it better to provide a quick summary of the remaining skills? Sometimes one good story is all you need if you’re able to use a more conventional way to communicate other information.

And, once again, be sure you tell your story in a language your listener understands.

Step 5: Communicate effectively

Now that you have your story, tell it consistently and effectively. Don’t tell the same person several different stories about your self.

What does this mean?

Your resume, resume cover letter, LinkedIn profile and web portfolio — every place a potential employer sees you — should all have a consistent narrative.

You may have to build notably different narratives for different audiences. It’s easy to put together different cover letters or resumes or even web sites, though it could be more challenging with something like LinkedIn. Presenting complimentary narratives can boost each of them alternatively of sowing confusion.

Practice and polish your story. As you meet people — and especially if they’re interviewing you — you would like to have the ability to flesh out the key elements of your story to really bring them home.

A story yourself and others

Job hunts are rough on the ego. It’s like browsing Instagram — you compare your true to life with everybody else’s highlight reel. Recognizing your own unique strengths helps employers see why you’re the perfect person for the job. But it may also help you see who you’re more plainly.

Sometimes it even helps you identify gaps in your expertise. Though dispiriting, spotting those gaps is the first rung on the ladder in filling them in order to build a straight stronger story tomorrow.