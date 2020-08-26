Five states removed from CT’s travel advisory, Guam added | News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey adjusted the joint travel advisory, taking Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana off the list.
Implemented on June 24 at 11:59 p.m., people traveling into those states from states with a high spread of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days.
As of Aug. 25, the following locations were listed in the state’s travel advisory:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virgin Islands
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
