Five states removed from CT’s travel advisory, Guam added | News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey adjusted the joint travel advisory, taking Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana off the list.

Implemented on June 24 at 11:59 p.m., people traveling into those states from states with a high spread of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

As of Aug. 25, the following locations were listed in the state’s travel advisory:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virgin Islands
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

A constantly updated list can be found on the state’s website here.

