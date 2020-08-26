Five states removed from CT’s travel advisory, Guam added | News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey adjusted the joint travel advisory, taking Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana off the list.

Implemented on June 24 at 11:59 p.m., people traveling into those states from states with a high spread of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

As of Aug. 25, the following locations were listed in the state’s travel advisory:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virgin Islands

Virginia

Wisconsin

A constantly updated list can be found on the state’s website here.

WEEKLY CONNECTICUT TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE:➡️Added to impacted locations: Guam➡️Removed from list: Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, MontanaIf you’re traveling to CT from the following states you need to quarantine 14 days. See the full list ⬇️ https://t.co/gZjVfum7Wt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 25, 2020

