Five Stars Furniture Home Office Chair,Plush Velvet Desk Chair,Modern,Comfortble,Nice Task Chair (Grey)



Price: $128.90

(as of Aug 28,2020 00:52:49 UTC – Details)



Getting any job done requires an environment conducive to cerebral activity. This modern design home office chair will put anybody in the mood to study or work; A cushy, upholstered Seat is supported by a chrome base on wheels, providing you with comfort while you contend with the task at hand.

360 degree swiveling office chair for home or business use.

Removable seat cushion for easy cleaning.Soft velvet fabric and foam, comfortable to touch.

Adjustable lever allows you to set the chair to your ideal height, reducing posture-related strain.

Easy to assemble, hardware included.

Dimension:W23.6’’XD23.6’’XH33.4’’-38.1’’.Seat height:18.9’’-23.6’’,Seat depth:17.3’’.