Five questions for the ECB By Reuters

2/2 © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gestures during a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt



By Dhara Ranasinghe and Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON (Reuters) – Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting should be anything but dull: the euro is surging, inflation is negative for the first time since 2016 and there is heightened uncertainty about the coronavirus as the number of new cases edges higher.

No major policy moves are expected since the ECB has acted aggressively to shore up an economy tipped to shrink around a tenth in 2020 due to COVID-19.

But pressure to act again soon is rising. Here are five key questions for markets.

1. How dovish will the ECB be?

A negative inflation reading in August points to an explicit dovish bias. Annual euro zone inflation fell to -0.2% from 0.4% in July. Underlying inflation, watched closely by the ECB, tumbled. That suggests the bloc’s deepest recession in living memory could become a bigger drag on consumer prices.

Comments last week from ECB board member Isabel Schnabel imply there is no hurry to deliver more stimulus. But weak inflation and a firm euro are fuelling expectations that the ECB will…