Five Potential Trade Partners for Frederik Andersen – TheLeafsNation

With the playoffs formally underway and the Toronto Maple Leafs as soon as again sent out house early, we can start to genuinely anticipate what might be thought about a significant offseason for the company. And while the majority of the attention might wind up (truly) concentrated on the costly offending group that was nothing two times by Joonas Korpisalo in their five video game series versus the Columbus Blue Jackets and the paper-mâché protective group that saw Cody freakin’ Ceci play substantial minutes, the concerns surrounding this group do not end there.

It’s time to as soon as again discuss Frederik Andersen and his future, or absence thereof, with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Andersen has actually ended up being a controversial figure on Leafs Twitter recently, with relatively half the fanbase hurrying to protect yet another postseason failure as “not his fault” with the other explaining that this is the 4th potential series clinching video game that Andersen has actually played for the Blue & & White and the outcome is a definite no wins and 4 losses, which alone must at the minimum validate the conversation of proceeding. Cards on the table, I am complete fledged in the latter of the 2 groups. While I will concur that the loss to Columbus does not rest directly on his shoulders (or perhaps mainly on his shoulders,) Frederik Andersen is part …