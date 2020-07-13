Five people injured in suspected electrocution on Arizona lake

Lake Pleasant has to do with 40 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Bravo stated that firemens were dispatched for a call of a drowning however got extra details while en path that recommended the occurrence might have been an electrocution.

Firefighters needed to wait about 8 to 10 minutes up until the electrical power was protected prior to they might go into the water at the marina, Bravo stated.

It is uncertain what triggered the electrical existing and the constable’s workplace is examining the occurrence, which is thought to be separated, according to Bravo.