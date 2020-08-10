Five people, including children, are trapped inside house in Baltimore after ‘major explosion’

Advertisement

At least one person has been killed and another two are in a critical condition after a ‘major explosion’ destroyed at least three homes in Baltimore Monday morning and trapped victims, including children, under the rubble.

Baltimore Firefighters confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person is still trapped under the debris in what emergency services have declared ‘a major incident’ near Reisterstown Road.

Two other victims have been pulled from the rubble and remain in a critical condition.

The victims’ ages and identities are not yet known.

