Five people, including children, are trapped inside house in Baltimore after ‘major explosion’

At least one dead and two others in critical condition after ‘major explosion’ destroys three Baltimore homes and traps victims, including children, under the rubble
- Three homes near Reisterstown Road in Baltimore were destroyed in an explosion Monday morning
- Baltimore Firefighters confirmed one person has died and another person is still trapped under debris
- Two others have been pulled from the rubble and remain in a critical condition
- The victims’ ages and identities are not yet known
Advertisement
At least one person has been killed and another two are in a critical condition after a ‘major explosion’ destroyed at least three homes in Baltimore Monday morning and trapped victims, including children, under the rubble.
Baltimore Firefighters confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person is still trapped under the debris in what emergency services have declared ‘a major incident’ near Reisterstown Road.
Two other victims have been pulled from the rubble and remain in a critical condition.
The victims’ ages and identities are not yet known.
At least one person has been killed and another two are in a critical condition after a ‘major explosion’ destroyed at least three homes in Baltimore and trapped victims, including children, under the rubble. Pictured: the scene
Three homes…