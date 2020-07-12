Five million Australians are about to be handed a $750 cash boost because of coronavirus

Australians on lower incomes will begin receiving their second $750 stimulus support payment out of this week to help them weather the results of the COVID-19 crisis.

The payment will be made to about five million Australians at a cost of $3.8billion as an ingredient of the Morrison government’s support measures during the pandemic.

The handout will be sent automatically to those receiving certain welfare payments as of July 10 – including veterans, social security recipients, carers and those on an Age Pension.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said there were no plans for a third round of payments.

Lower income Australians will receive their second $750 stimulus payment from this week to help them complete the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured are hundreds of Australians queuing outside a Centrelink in Melbourne on March 23

‘This cash payment is part of a comprehensive suite of measures we now have announced,’ he told the ABC on Monday morning.

He said the next phase of income support for beyond September would be announced next week.

The first $750 payment was delivered in March and April.

Mr Frydenberg, in a joint move with Social Services Minister Anne Ruston and Government Services Minister Stuart Robert, said the payments provide an economic lifeline to millions of Australians at a time when they require it most.

Mr Robert said there’s no necessity to do anything to get the assistance.

‘If eligible, people will see the $750 payment arrive in their bank account between 15 July 2020 and the end of July 2020,’ that he said.

WHICH INCOME SUPPORT RECIPIENTS QUALIFY FOR THE $750 CASH BOOST? Age Pension Bereavement Allowance Carer Allowance Carer Payment Commonwealth Seniors Health Card Disability Support Pension Double Orphan Pension Family Tax Benefit A Family Tax Benefit B Pensioner Concession Card.

Also this week, the early birds who have lodged their tax statements already will begin receiving any refunds owed to them.

Nearly one million Australians filed tax returns between July 1 and 9, an 11 per cent increase on the same time last year.

The government anticipates significantly more than 10million Australians earning under $126,000 will get a tax break of up to $1,080 in 2010.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the next phase of income support for Australians beyond September would be announced next week

This could be the second year the low and middle-income tax offset has been provided.

‘A record number of Australians have already lodged their tax return, with refunds to land in bank accounts over the course of the week,’ Mr Frydenberg said.

The treasurer will deliver an economic statement on July 23 where he can also reveal the findings of a review to the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment which are legislated to result in September.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised there will be further income support beyond September.