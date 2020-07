Thirty suspects were detained, they said in a Twitter post, and more than 25 firearms seized in connection with the siege at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, northwest of Pretoria.

It was not straight away clear whether hostages or the attackers were killed, or how they died.

Police were alerted to the situation in the early hours of Saturday morning and hostage negotiators took part in the response.

This is just a developing story. More in the future.