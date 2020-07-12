Five great white sharks are lurking in the waters off New York and New Jersey-area beaches

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, at least three great white sharks are thought to be lurking in waters off New York-area beaches with still another two regarded as heading in that direction.

According to the Ocearch online shark tracker the most recent sightings include Caroline at 12ft 9in and 1,348lbs who was located between Seaside Heights and Barnegat Light, along the New Jersey Shore on July 1; Caper at 8ft weighing 348lbs and Cabot who measures 9 feet and weight 533lbs.

The pair’s electronic tags were heard pinging off the Hamptons coastline on June 4 and June 8th.

Several great white sharks were detected prowling the waters near New York (file photo)

Some of the life-threatening ocean predators are closing in on the New York and New Jersey coastlines

Another new apex predator to the area is Vimy, at 1,164lb and 13ft long. He was tracked in a deep element of the ocean off the Delaware coast.

A great white known as Mary Lee was previously tracked between 2012 and 2017 but her five-year tracker battery has since stopped working but it is believed that she is still alive and swimming.

Great whites can have a lot more than 3,000 serrated teeth each of around 6 inches in length.

The concern over the presence of sharks was heightened after a 7ft long fish washed on Rockaway Beach on July 1st, even though that was merely a thresher based on the New York Post and harmless to the water-going public.

Mary Lee, pictured, is considered to also be on her long ago to the area. This image was taken when researchers initially tagged the off Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 2012

The 3,500lb great white shark is considered to have headed north after spending weeks in the waters off Florida and the Bahamas

‘The drive to the beach is much riskier than swimming with sharks in the water,’ said Paul Sieswerda, head of Gotham Whale, a New York research organization in an effort to reassure beachgoers.

Chris Fischer who founded the Ocearch shark tracker said he would are expecting an increase in shark numbers especially if seals start to reside in the area which will provide an abundant food source. However, that he believes having five great whites in the area is ‘no more than normal.’

While these new details of the movements of the shark can seem scary with a, Fischer says beach-goers do not need to see their presence as a bad omen.

‘People should not be terrified of an ocean that’s full of sharks. They keep every thing in balance,’ Fischer said.

‘So, if we want to be sure that our great grandchildren can eat fish sandwiches, we are in need of lots of big sharks.’

Fischer can be urging those hoping to swim to go ahead using their plans, and reassures their chances of being bitten by way of a shark are very slim.

At least four other great whites also look like on track to the New York area