Five Free Smartphone Apps To Track TV Shows and Movies

Free apps that observe TV exhibits and films could be actually useful. Have you ever discovered your self making a psychological notice of a brand new present or film to stream, solely to utterly neglect about it in a while? Or missed a brand new episode or season of your favorite present, simply since you hadn’t checked one explicit streaming service shortly? We’ve all been there and it may be actually irritating particularly in case you’re an avid streamer.

Over the previous couple of years we have seen many extra video streaming providers launch in India, along with Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. Apple launched its Apple TV+ streaming service, Disney+ launched its roster of exhibits by means of Hotstar, and let’s not neglect the lengthy checklist of Indian streaming apps like Zee5, Sony Liv, and so forth, which provide a wide range of Indian content material. A number of us have a number of subscriptions, which makes it even tougher to maintain up with new content material being added to numerous providers.

This is the place TV monitoring apps are available in. These allow you to preserve observe of your favorite exhibits, uncover new exhibits and films based mostly in your tastes, and some even notify you when a brand new episode or season drops. It’s very handy since you may observe a number of TV exhibits, from totally different streaming providers, all from one app. There’s no one-size-fits-all, as every may need their very own desire, however we have put collectively an inventory of what we really feel are 5 actually good ones. The better part is that they’re all free. Here they’re in no explicit order.

1. TV Time

TV Time is a extremely popular app and one in all our favourites on this class. The interface is clear and easy, with the homescreen merely displaying you a tab for the exhibits you are at present watching and one other for upcoming seasons. It means that you can mark what you’ve got watched down to every episode. The app additionally helps you to preserve observe of films, each Hollywood and Bollywood, which is useful. You can go away feedback for any explicit episode or film, see what your folks are watching, get notified when a brand new present or episode airs, and choose to obtain personalised suggestions by way of electronic mail.

Download: Android | iOS

TV Time is obtainable for Android and iOS

2. Hobi

Hobi is a superbly designed app that appears slick on each Android and iOS. Hobi is only designed for monitoring TV exhibits. You can preserve observe of the progress of every present, get alerted about launch dates for upcoming seasons, and additionally monitor stats of your TV watching habits. The premium model of the app helps you to signal into a number of gadgets, gives superior statistics, customized notifications, and extra. However, even in case you do not need to pay, the free model continues to be fairly good.

Download: Android | iOS

Hobi has a slick interface and set of options

3. Watcht

Watcht is one other slick wanting and extraordinarily purposeful app for iOS powered by the Trakt developer group. It helps you to observe each TV exhibits and films, seek for widespread exhibits based mostly on genres and even examine what streaming service is at present internet hosting your present or film, based mostly in your location. It even has an built-in calendar that allows you to add reminders to look at exhibits on a sure day. There’s a lot extra customisation to discover in case you actually need to advantageous tune your scheduling, which is what makes this app so nice.

Download: iOS

Watcht is a feature-rich app for monitoring TV exhibits and films

4. SeriesGuide

A preferred TV tracker on Android, SeriesGuide helps you to observe exhibits and films and can even sync along with your Trakt account so you have got all of your watchlist and collections in a single place. There’s additionally a statistics tab that exhibits you what number of hours you’ve got spent watching, the variety of episodes watched, and so on. This is an open supply app with no adverts though you may go for an annual sponsorship to assist the developer, which will get you cloud backup, extra widgets, themes, and extra.

Download: Android

SeriesGuide is barely obtainable on Android

5. JustWatch

The brilliance of JustWatch, in addition to the slick interface, is that yow will discover new or widespread exhibits based mostly on the streaming service you utilize. Besides the common ones like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, you may also add native ones comparable to Voot, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji and a lot extra. The homepage exhibits you what others are watching, just like the style of exhibits you chose in the course of the preliminary setup. No monitoring app could be full with out the power to create a personalised watchlist, which can be current.

Download: Android | iOS

JustWatch helps you to filter exhibits based mostly on the streaming service, which may be very helpful

If you don’t need the app expertise, then you could possibly strive some on-line providers for monitoring TV exhibits, which do an analogous job because the apps. If you are an avid Netflix consumer, you could possibly give these 5 Chrome extensions for Netflix a strive.

If you are already utilizing an app for monitoring TV exhibits or films and it isn’t on our checklist, tell us about it within the feedback and why you prefer it.

