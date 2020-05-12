Five countries condemn Turkey’s illegal actions in Libya and Mediterranean – Panorama

The international ministers of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and France on Monday held a gathering to debate the most recent developments of concern in the Eastern Mediterranean, in addition to various regional crises that threaten peace and stability in the area.

As Hawar information company reported, the joint assertion issued on behalf of the 5 ministers denounced “Turkey’s illegal actions in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus and its territorial waters, which are represent in clear violation of international law in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea”, contemplating it “the sixth attempt by Turkey in less than a year to conduct illegal exploration operations within the maritime areas of Cyprus.”

The ministers additionally condemned “Turkey’s escalating violations of Greek airspace, including over flights over populated areas and territorial waters in violation of international law,” in addition to “the systematic exploitation of civilians by Turkey, and the attempt to push them to cross the Greek land and sea border illegally.”