Five Best Racing Games for Android: May 2020

Racing video games for Android is a crowded class with a number of competitors. Every gamer has particular preferences concerning the form of video games they like, however one style that most individuals love is racing. These video games offer you a way of velocity, allow you to pull off stunts that you’ve got solely ever dreamed of, and put you behind the wheel of the exact same unique autos that you simply had up in your wall as posters once you had been youngsters. Fortunately for racing sport followers, all of that is accessible in your Android smartphone.

We’ve put collectively a listing of the very best racing video games on Android based mostly on our expertise, in addition to opinions from our readers. Some of those are free whereas others are paid, however all have one factor in frequent – the objective is to be the primary throughout the end line. Read on to seek out out that are our favorite racing video games on Android.

Grid Autosport is technically essentially the most spectacular sport on this record, but additionally the costliest

#5: Grid Autosport

The most costly sport on our record at present, Grid Autosport prices Rs. 900 on the Google Play Store. There’s a very good cause it is this costly, although; the sport was initially developed for PC and consoles, and is now accessible on Android courtesy an excellent port by Feral Interactive — a sport developer identified for bringing top-tier video games to cell platforms. The Android model is sort of nearly as good because the full-fledged model, and that is saying one thing.

Grid Autosport is a simulation racing sport — the physics of racing attempt to match as much as how driving a automotive can be in actual life. Naturally, that makes this sport a bit slow-paced when in comparison with among the different racing video games on this record, however this consideration to element is what makes this such a very good racing sport.

The visuals are top-notch, the controls are pretty simple to get used to, and the sport places you on the wheel of assorted real-world automobiles, driving on basic and trendy race tracks together with Spa Francorchamps, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Yas Marina Circuit. All of this makes Grid Autosport very correct, practical, and visually beautiful, however the excessive value of the sport, and the truth that simulation racing is not for everybody, retains this sport at quantity 5 on our record.

Download Grid Autosport — Rs. 900

Futuristic water scooters and death-defying stunts are what Riptide GP: Renegade is about

#4: Riptide GP: Renegade

We did point out that our record does not essentially solely imply racing automobiles, proper? Riptide GP: Renegade takes the racing to the water. While some folks could contemplate Riptide GP2 to be higher, we fairly preferred the plot and post-apocalyptic setting of the sport world in Renegade. You management an unlawful hydro jet (basically a really quick and manoeuvrable water scooter) and race towards opponents on detailed race tracks whereas performing death-defying stunts. There’s additionally a good quantity of evasion concerned, because the authorities look to close down your unlawful racing.

The fictional nature of the hydro jet, the truth that programs are decidedly not flat, and the aspect of performing stunts in change for velocity boosts and factors makes this an thrilling sport to play on Android. The sport performs pretty properly on price range smartphones as properly. It at present prices Rs. 69 on the Google Play Store, however the graphics and fast-paced gameplay make this properly value your money and time.

Download Riptide GP: Renegade — Rs. 69

Asphalt 9: Legends is the most recent within the long-running franchise from Gameloft

#3: Asphalt 9 Legends

Probably essentially the most well-known franchise on the earth of Android racing video games, the Asphalt collection is a factor of magnificence that is free to play. For the worth of nothing, you get wonderful graphics, thrilling arcade-style gameplay, beautiful programs based mostly on real-world locations, and a formidable roster of autos from all the highest unique and sports activities automotive producers. It’s simple to play, works properly on most Android units, and has a wonderful multiplayer mode as properly.

That mentioned, Asphalt 9: Legends is a freemium sport, and paying your approach forward will make sure you progress sooner by means of the sport and get entry to raised autos and upgrades. You can play for free as properly, however the must be related and the ready for your gasoline tank to be refuelled means you could’t all the time simply play as you want once you wish to.

Download Asphalt 9: Legends — Free

A latest replace to Real Racing Three brings formally licensed Formula 1 content material to the sport

#2: Real Racing 3

Like Grid Autosport, Real Racing Three comes from a serious sport developer and focuses on simulation-style racing. Recent updates to this sport have added new automobiles and tracks, in addition to formally licensed Formula 1 content material as properly. Real Racing Three is free to obtain and play however there’s a freemium mannequin that features in-app purchases. However, should you’re keen to attend for your automotive to get ‘serviced’ between each few races, this sport is completely playable with out spending any cash.

You begin slowly, however ultimately you may get entry to good automobiles with higher efficiency, and more difficult races. A key aspect of the sport is the truth that races aren’t essentially lap and circuit-based; there are many different codecs together with time trials, drag races, sprints, and extra. Visually, this can be a stunning sport, and the simulation-style physics of racing are virtually nearly as good as what we skilled on Grid Autosport. The proven fact that this sport is free is what places it so excessive on our record, making it certainly one of our favorite racing video games on Android.

Download Real Racing 3 — Free

Motorsport Manager Mobile Three has you’re taking the reins of an expert motorsport group

#1: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

Our high choose amongst racing video games on Android could be a bit sudden for lots of people, since you aren’t even on the wheel on this one. Motorsport Manager Mobile Three places you accountable for an expert motorsport group — be it touring automobiles, inventory automobiles, or open-wheelers. You handle all the pieces from the funds and sponsorships, to the engineering of the automotive and driver morale on this simulation sport. On race day, you let your drivers do the driving, whilst you handle pit-stop technique and adapting to race situations.

For anybody that follows motorsport, this sport is a singular and enjoyable administration simulator that does the style justice. It’s value stating right here that Motorsport Manager Mobile Three is a paid sport, and prices Rs. 550 on the Google Play Store proper now. The gameplay and visuals are detailed and wealthy, and this can be a sport that’s positive to maintain you hooked for some time as you attempt to maximise your group’s efficiency and earnings.

Download Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 — Rs. 550

Honourable mentions

Before scripting this, we invited recommendations from our readers on social media on what their favorite racing video games are. Some of the extra common choices comparable to Asphalt 9: Legends did make our record, whereas others most popular different video games within the Asphalt franchise comparable to Asphalt 8 or Asphalt Xtreme. Also value mentioning right here is the Need For Speed franchise, with Most Wanted being our best choice for Android from the basic racing franchise.

Following different well-known racing sport collection into the Android house as a freemium sport earlier this month is Forza Street. However, we aren’t big followers of the sport, which does not fairly match as much as the others on our record relating to leisure worth and high quality of gameplay. Finally, should you’re a fan of basic arcade racing video games, Horizon Chase – World Tour is straightforward, old school racing enjoyable.