Five appear in court charged with murder of teenager Aya Hachem | UK news

Four males and a lady have appeared in court charged with the murder of a “remarkable and inspirational” legislation scholar killed in a drive-by capturing.

Aya Hachem, 19, was shot from a passing automobile as she shopped for groceries close to her residence in Blackburn on Sunday afternoon. She was not the supposed sufferer, police mentioned.

The first of two photographs fired hit a constructing however the second hit the teenager in the chest.

Feroz Suleman, 39, Abubakir Satia, 31, Uthman Satia, 28, and Kashif Manzoor, 24, all from Blackburn, and 26-year-old Judy Chapman from Great Harwood had been charged with her murder and appeared in court in separate hearings on Saturday.

In a sequence of quick hearings at Preston magistrates court the 5 had been remanded in custody to appear at Preston crown court on Wednesday. They had been additionally charged with the tried murder of their supposed goal, Pashar Khan.

The court was instructed the allegations had been so critical they might solely be heard on the crown court and no functions for bail may very well be made.

During the hearings a closure order was additionally issued for Suleman’s enterprise, RI Tyres, for as much as three months, following an utility by Lancashire police.

Hachem, a second-year scholar on the University of Salford, died in hospital a short while after emergency companies had been known as to the scene in King Street at about 3pm. She was getting ready for a placement beginning in September, earlier than she grew to become a passerby caught in an obvious native feud exterior a Lidl grocery store.

Hachem was the eldest of 4 siblings. She arrived in Britain from Lebanon aged 9 and went on to turn into a star pupil and a task mannequin for the greater than 700 college students at Blackburn central highschool, many of whom come from related backgrounds. At the age of 16, she grew to become one of the youngest trustees in the historical past of the Children’s Society and went on to check legislation on the University of Salford.

Her mother and father mentioned she was the “most loyal, devoted daughter” who loved spending time with her household.

Two Blackburn males – a 39-year-old arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and tried murder, and one aged 34 arrested on Thursday on the identical costs – stay in custody.