Five Aizawl FC players moving to ISL in one season is no mean feat, says coach Stanley Rozario

Rozario thinks that a robust regional football league is one of the elements behind Mizoram’s climb in Indian football …

Stanley Rozario has actually had 3 stints as a coach in the north-eastern area ofIndia In 2009, he signed up with Shillong Lajong and directed the club to the Federation Cup last where they lost to East Bengal in the tie-breakers. Two years later on, he signed up with United Sikkim, and as soon as again in 2019, he loaded his bags for the hills to address the calling from Aizawl FC.

He signed up with the People’s Club in January when they were aiming to ward off transfer and at the end of the season, they handled to surface on the seventh area getting 10 points from their last 4 matches. Notably, their late rise was moved by Ansumana Kromah and a host of regional Mizo players like Lalkhawpuimawia, Isak Vanlalruatfela, andPaul Ramfangzauva

Rozario feels that the socio-cultural context of Mizoram is a significant aspect behind their success in football and sports in basic. There is constantly a push to promote regional skill among the management and the chances are accepted with both hands by the players who see sports as a way to break out of hardship.

“The way of life of individuals in this area is a significant aspect (behind their success in sports). In Kolkata, Bengaluru and Goa, individuals have other …