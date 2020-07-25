FITVII Health & Fitness Smart Watch with Blood Pressure Heart Rate Monitor, ip68 Waterproof Bluetooth Smartwatch for Android iOS Phone,Sleep Tracking Calorie Counter,Pedometer Stopwatch for Women Men



FITVII makes sports easier and inspires your life, to be a better man!

✔ Durable TPU strap with anti-scratch screen which more friendly and usable. Get 3-7 days on a charge.( Charging time: 2 hours)

✔ This professional smart watch has commonly used heart rate, blood pressure, exercise, sleep and other functions. It also specially designed some interesting small functions, such as sedentary reminder, Timer, alarm clock, 11-speed brightness adjustment, and setting function in the watch. You can achieve more possibilities directly in your watch.

✔ App supports 12 languages: Chinese, traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, German, Russian, Spanish, Italian, French, Vietnamese, Portuguese.

✔ “morePro” app requires a smart phone Android 4.4& IOS 8.0 and above, Bluetooth 4.0 and above.( relojes de hombre)!

Sport mode & Message remind, more features and more enjoyment！



✔ Equipped with the nordic nrf52832 processor, the motion detection accuracy is upgraded to obtain more realistic data such as kilometers, real-time heart rate, calories, and steps.

✔ The 11-speed brightness adjustment feature makes it easy to read data, whether in shadow or in the sun.

✔ It’s can receive Message, Call, Facebook, WhatsApp and other message reminds, the latest three messages can be stored.

✔ This watch not only can refuse to answer the phone, but also has a new silent mode. It will not be disturbed or missed important news during the meeting.

More colors more choices



✔ Fashionable colors to match your daily dressing perfectly.

✔ Four specical clock faces: know the time, date, steps, calories, heart rate, battery level, Bluetooth connection just at a glance.

✔ IPS 1.3-inch high-definition full touch screen and resolution 240 * 240 which give you the best visual experience, brighter and clearer, easier to read.

✔ The new touch experience, compared to the cumbersome single touch, this four-square UI full touch + physical button watch, easy to return to the home page with one click, will be your better choice.

Heart rate and Blood pressure monitor

Built-in heart rate blood pressure sensor, 24 hours all day detection, whether you are resting or exercising, record heart rate every ten minutes, record blood pressure every hour, and generate personalized reports for you in the app, always pay attention to your health.

Sleep monitor

Powerful sleep detection function track your sleep from 6 p.m to 8 a.m. App can intelligently analyze your sleep quality according to your sleep situation. It will automatically generate daily, weekly and monthly sleep reports to check the length and depth of your sleep.

Female period remind

Cycle function specially designed for women. Menstrual reminder, menstrual prediction and other information can be viewed in app, care about women’s health, make every day more comfortable.

IP68 waterproof

IP68 waterproofing can be used for bathing, avoiding damage from rain and sweat, easy to deal with water activities such as swimming, but it is not used for hot water, sea water.

Event remind & Message remind

Sedentary reminder, event reminder, alarm clock, timer and other functions can remind you by vibration. You can use DIY alarm clock or countdown to control your reading or working time and protect your eyesight！

Powerful sport mode

Automatically detect your movements in 24 hours. Information such as sport time, kilometers, real-time heart rate, consumption, steps, etc. can be grasped at a glance. Use the app to view real-time maps to better define your movements.

