Fitpolo Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor, Smart Watch 1.3 inches Color Touch Screen IP68 Waterproof Step Calorie Counter Sleep Monitoring Pedometer Watches Activity Trackers for Women Men Kids



Price: $49.99 - $30.59

(as of Aug 02,2020 07:50:53 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Highlight Features:

Full Touch Fitness Watch: 1.3 inches TFT-LCD touch screen, make a great breakthrough in button touch fitness tracker.

IP68 Waterproof: You can wear it to swim and dive, but can not track swimming data.

GPS Route Tracking Watch: Record your route when connected your smartphone with this watch.

Long Battery Life: Built-in 210 mAh rechargeable battery, more than 10 days working time

Music Control: You can directly control music from our this smartwatch.

Sport Record: Track your activities during your all day long

Pedometer Watch: Track your steps, calories burned, distance, pace, heart rate change, duration of movement

Heart Rate Monitor: 24 hours continuous heart rate monitoring

Sleep Tracker Watch: Automatically monitor and analyze sleep quality

9 Modes Activity Tracker: Support Walking, Running, Cycling, Fitness, Hiking, Mountaineering, Treadmill, Dynamic Cycling, Yoga

Smart Watch with Notifications:Receive Call / SMS Notification from Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp,LinkedIn, Instagram etc.

Additional Gadgets:

Female Health Tracking: Turn on female health tracking to log periods, track your cycle and gauge ovulation.

Breathe Training: Relax yourself and have a break when you feel nervous or pressure.

Sedentary Alert: Vibrate to remind you while you having a long time working.

Alarm: Can set up to 10 Alarm Clocks.

Wrist Sensor Switch: Lift up your wrist to wake up the screen

Stopwatch and Timer

Support iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 and above

4 Customized Clock Faces, You can change to suit for different situations.



Essential Features you need to reach your goals.



24/7 Heart Rate Tracking

Wear Fitpolo smart watch all day and night to record and track real-time heart rate, resting heart rate and heart rate zones during workouts.

Real-Time Pace and Distance

See pace & distance during runs or rides by connecting to your phone’s GPS.

Advanced Smart Watch + GPS

Map the path to your goals

Made for health and fitness and packed with new features to keep you on track.

Favourite Smart Features, right on your wrist



Smart Notifications

Get call, calendar, text and smartphone app alerts.

Support App likes Facebook, Twitter, WhatsAPP, Instagram, Skype, Wechat, Linkedin, Viber

Note: your smartphone must be connected with this device to receive notification.

Sleep Tracker – Sleep better to live better

Automatically track your sleep and analyze your sleeping quality.

Know how well you’ve slept each night and limit distractions during sleep.

Deep Sleep Time, Light Sleep Time, Awake Hours and Sleep Time.

Brightness Adjustment – Bright even in the sun

Adjust the brightness according to different situation likes you can dim the brightness while at night, increase the brightness while in the sun.

Extra Practical Gadgets



Guided Breathing Sessions

Take a moment for mindfulness by following an on-screen guided breathing session based on your heart rate.

Reminders to Move

Stay on track with fun, on-screen reminders that encourage you to move throughout the day.

Stopwatch and Countdown Watch

Combination with stopwatch and countdown timer, it’s accurate and convenient to record your exercise data.

Alarm Clock Function

Are you tired of getting up to shut down your alarm on mobile phone?

You can set up 10 alarm clocks on this smart watch, it will vibrate to remind you to get up. NO NOISE

1.3 inches Corning Gorilla Glass Color Touch Screen

【Health and Fitness Watch】Made of 1.3” TFT-LCD full touch screen, make a great breakthrough in button touch fitness watch, IP68 water resistance, you can wear it at ease while swimming; Music control function that you can play music in anywhere and anytime; other gadgets like GPS, remote camera shooting, breathe exercise, alarm, stopwatch, timer and so on.

【Auto Heart Rate and Sleep Monitoring】Fitpolo activity tracker can continuously measure your heart rate and monitor your sleep to tell you how long and how well you sleep during the night, helping you to adjust yourself to have a better lifestyle.

【More Than 30 Days Standby Time】Full charge time is about 2.5 hours, normal using time is about 10 days, more than 35 days standby time, meet almost your daily activities.

【4 Customized Clock Faces 9 Sport Modes】Different interfaces that you can choose different dials for preference, 9 sport modes that more accurate to track your activities like heart rate, calories burned, steps, gps record, activity distance, sport time , sport speed and so on.

【Calls and Messages Notification】Get call, calendar, text, alarm and goals to achieve notifications, support multiple reminders and stay connected to your daily life. Note: The notifications should be showed on your smartphone first then it will be showed on this watch, or it will not receive the notification.