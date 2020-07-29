Fitpolo Fitness Tracker, Smart Watch Step Trackers with Heart Rate Monitor, IP68 Waterproof 1.3 Inch Color Touch Screen Activity Tracker wth Sleep Monitoring, Calorie Counter, Pedometer for Men Women

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $35.99
(as of Jul 29,2020 23:41:40 UTC – Details)


Fitpolo Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor helps you know more about yourself and lead a healthier lifestyle.
Specifications:
Bluetooth Transmission Distance: 10 Meters (33 feet)
Screen Size: 1.3 inch
Screen Type: TFT LCD color screen
Strap Material: TPU
Application: Veryfitpro App
Battery Capacity: 210mAh Rechargeable Polymer Lithium Battery.
Charging Method: USB Magnetic
Charging Time: 2-3 hours
Working Voltage: 3.8V
Working time: 10+ days
Waterproof rate: 5ATM
Working Temperature: -10℃- 40℃
Weight: 1.37oz (39g)
Package Includes:
1 x Smart Watch (with bands);
1 x Charging cable;
1 x User manual

⌚【Full Touch Color Screen & Adjustable Brightness】This fitness tracker watch has 1.3inch touchful screen, making it easy to operate; a design of adjustable screen brightness, making it quicker to view time, date and sports data clearly even under strong sunlight.
💪【All-Day Accurate Fitness Tracker】The Smart Watch not only has 9 sports mode for different workout, but also can keep track of your sleep pattern, heart-rate, daily steps, calories burned, distance walked, etc, helping you live healthier.
💓【Practical Smart Watch】More functions include phone notification, stopwatch & timer, alarm reminders, sedentary reminder, phone finder, target setting, etc. Making it more than just a fitness tracker, greatly enrich your life and bring convenience to your life.
【💧Swiming Waterproof & 🔋30+ days Standby time】Support daily use, such as hand washing, bathing, swimming pool, etc. One full Charging of 2.5 hours can work 10 days with a standby time of 30-45 days. A gift with affordable price for your family and friends to track their health and help them stay active.
【👍Support Smartphones】Compatible with most iOS 8. 0 or Android 4. 4 above smartphone, download our well-designed ‘VeryFitPro’ app to read detailed exercise data and explore more functions.

