Fitpolo Fitness Tracker, Smart Watch Step Trackers with Heart Rate Monitor, IP68 Waterproof 1.3 Inch Color Touch Screen Activity Tracker wth Sleep Monitoring, Calorie Counter, Pedometer for Men Women



Price: $35.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 23:41:40 UTC – Details)



Fitpolo Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor helps you know more about yourself and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Specifications:

Bluetooth Transmission Distance: 10 Meters (33 feet)

Screen Size: 1.3 inch

Screen Type: TFT LCD color screen

Strap Material: TPU

Application: Veryfitpro App

Battery Capacity: 210mAh Rechargeable Polymer Lithium Battery.

Charging Method: USB Magnetic

Charging Time: 2-3 hours

Working Voltage: 3.8V

Working time: 10+ days

Waterproof rate: 5ATM

Working Temperature: -10℃- 40℃

Weight: 1.37oz (39g)

Package Includes:

1 x Smart Watch (with bands);

1 x Charging cable;

1 x User manual

⌚【Full Touch Color Screen & Adjustable Brightness】This fitness tracker watch has 1.3inch touchful screen, making it easy to operate; a design of adjustable screen brightness, making it quicker to view time, date and sports data clearly even under strong sunlight.

💪【All-Day Accurate Fitness Tracker】The Smart Watch not only has 9 sports mode for different workout, but also can keep track of your sleep pattern, heart-rate, daily steps, calories burned, distance walked, etc, helping you live healthier.

💓【Practical Smart Watch】More functions include phone notification, stopwatch & timer, alarm reminders, sedentary reminder, phone finder, target setting, etc. Making it more than just a fitness tracker, greatly enrich your life and bring convenience to your life.

【💧Swiming Waterproof & 🔋30+ days Standby time】Support daily use, such as hand washing, bathing, swimming pool, etc. One full Charging of 2.5 hours can work 10 days with a standby time of 30-45 days. A gift with affordable price for your family and friends to track their health and help them stay active.

【👍Support Smartphones】Compatible with most iOS 8. 0 or Android 4. 4 above smartphone, download our well-designed ‘VeryFitPro’ app to read detailed exercise data and explore more functions.