Fitness Tracker Smart Watch – 1.78″ Full Touch Screen Waterpoof Smart Watches for Men Women for Android iOS Phones, Heart Rate Activity Tracker with Blood Pressure SpO2 Monitor Smart Bracelet

🌟2020 New Version – Wiwistore Fitness Tracker Smart Watch

🌈Main Features:

Appearance: 1.78-inch full-screen touch screen, clear and delicate; the case is made of aluminum metal frame and curved glass material; it has an environmentally friendly silicone strap that is breathable and sweat-proof.

DIY Dial: Dial can adjust four clock display modes, or download and replace multiple clock display modes through mobile phones, and change different styles at any time.

Waterproof: Meets the IP68 waterproof standard requirements, whether it is washing hands, rainy days or any occasion, can provide excellent waterproof effect.

Intelligent Fitness Tracker: Science monitoring of your HR, BP, SpO2, sleep.

All-day Activity Tracker: 8 sport modes can help you better understand specific sport data, accurately records all-day activities, such as steps, distance, calories, activity time and heart rate status.

Long Battery Life: 260mAh, charging 2-3 hours can provide you up to 5 days of working time.

🚀How to sync this smart watch with your mobile phone:

1. Download the APP named “FitCloudPro” by scaning QR code of the manul, or search “FitCloudPro” from Google Play or App store.

2. Open the “FitCloudPro” – Device – Bind Device.

3. Complete the connection.

⚙Parameter:

Model: DTX

APP: FitCloudPro

Sync: Bluetooth 4.0

Screen: 1.78″ full-screen touch screen

Battery type: lithium battery

Battery capacity: 260mAh

Waterproof level: IP68

Working time: 5 days

Charging time: 2-3 hours

⚠Note:

The smart watch for Android/iOS most smart phones with iOS 8.2 and Android 4.4 and higher.

If you have any difficulties in using, please remember to contact our after-sales customer service team.

