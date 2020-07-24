Fitness Reality TR1000 Manual Treadmill with 2 Level Incline & Twin Flywheels



Fitness Reality. ‘Real people, Real results’. Treadmill fitness walking is an effective way to burn extra calories and achieve a healthy lifestyle. Walking on a manual Treadmill is one of the easiest and most effective ways to achieve a regimen of regular exercise. Fitness walking can help you lose body fat, tone muscles and is a great way to stay in shape, because you power the Treadmill belt instead of a motor. The Fitness Reality TR1000 manual Treadmill gives you the benefits of a compact design, uses no electrical power and is virtually maintenance free. So let’s get fit, and get the results you want, by trying the TR1000 manual Treadmill today! Fitness Reality TR1000 manual Treadmill with 2 level incline and twin flywheels. Additional info: tested up to 230lbs of user weight. Steel frame with powder coated finish. Wide side rails for safety. No electric outlet required. Oversized belt rollers start the Treadmill belt easily with a very smooth and consistent walking experience. Easy ‘on and off’ capability. Longer handles with foam grips provide for walking security and prevents loss of balance. Incline adjustments feature quick and easy 2 position incline levels of 6 and 10 degrees. Some Assembly required. Twin cast iron flywheels for smooth and quiet walking. Transportation wheels allow the Treadmill to be moved easily from room to room. Treadmill belt size 43″L x 13 1/4″ W. Folds up easily for storage. Folded dimensions 21″L x 23″W x 51″H. Computer has an LCD display featuring Elapsed time, distance walked, calories burned, speed and scan. All batteries included. 1 year limited warranty. Set up dimensions: 47″L x 23″W x 51″H. Set up weight: 49 lbs

