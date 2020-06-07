Fitness groups hold classes outside as Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions loosen

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Governor Whitmer has announced salons can re-open on June 15, but gym and fitness centers remain closed.

With outdoor gatherings now being allowed, some fitness instructors are finding away to get their clients moving again.

Dozens of women conquering the hills at Balduck Park in Detroit Saturday. With cheers of victory perhaps not because the work-out is over, but because it began.

“I throw fitness parties and actually it’s a workout but your having so much fun that you forget that you’re working out,” said Julia Lynk, owner of Fitness by Julie.

Julie Perry has lost over 150 pounds

“They really motivate me and keep me going, and Julie has really saved my life so I can be with my grandkids,” said Perry, a participant in the outdoor fitness class.

In March, like other gyms, both Fitness By Julie studios had to close.

“We were seeing a lot of people experiencing loneliness, depression and felt like food was their friend,” said Lynk.

When the Governor announced outdoor groups of up to 100 people are allowed, these ladies wasted virtually no time.

“We got back together it was like a family reunion!”

There may well be more outdoor fitness classes in the future, you need to sign up in advance and agree to social distancing rules.

“We’re so thankful to have a space in a place where everyone can come out and practice social distancing but still get a good work out in.”

