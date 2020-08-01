Fitness Boxing (Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo Switch)

Price: $58.00
(as of Aug 01,2020 09:49:43 UTC – Details)
It’s time to get moving! In Fitness Boxing, you can participate in boxing-based workouts while bopping along to instrumental versions of some popular music hits!.
Take part in boxing-based workouts as you bop along to the instrumental versions of popular songs
Play cooperatively with or competitively against friends and family in 2-player local play with two sets of Joy-Con controllers or by sharing a pair
Tracks your progress by estimating BMI and calories burned to help encourage healthy habits
Play at home on the TV or on-the-go in tabletop mode
Compatible with Nintendo switch only