FitFort Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phone 2019 Version IP68 Waterproof, Fitness Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Calorie Counter, Smartwatch Compatible with SAMSUNG

Specifications

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth Transmission Distance: 10 Meters (32.8 feet)

Screen size: 1.3 inch

Screen type: LCD

Battery type: Lithium Battery

Battery capacity: 210mAh

Working time: 14 days

Standby time: 45days

Charging method: Charging base

Charging time: 2 hours

Highlight Features

1. LCD 1.3 Inch Color Screen: View your health data on a colorful and clear screen with adjustable brightness.

3. Call Alert: The tracker vibrates and call is displayed on screen when there is an incoming call.

4. Sedentary Alert: Set reminders for periods of time of inactivity.

5. Alarm Alert: Set silent alarms on the tracker to wake you up and not disturb your partner.

6. SNS Alert: Receive notifications from other apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, Line, Instagram, and Twitter) on your tracker screen.

Compatibility

This tracker requires IOS 8.0 or above, Android 4.4 or above，Bluetooth Supported.

Important Note

* The fitness wristband requires to connect with smart phones only, not Ipad or tablet.

* For more sports modes except the ones already installed in the tracker watch, must refer to the APP(VeryFitPro).

Package Included

1 x Fitness Tracker

1 x Charger with Cable

1 x Manual

【 Fitness Watches for Men Women Kids】ALWAYS STAY CONNECTED – Tired of digging for your phone when your hands are full? Now Get alerts directly view-able with Fitfort Fitness Tracker Watch: Receive call, calendar, SMS and SNS (Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter) notifications; never miss what matters, always up to date.

【GO SPORT-SPECIFIC WITH IP68 WATERPROOF】 Get data more accurate than your phone about steps/ fitness! Sync precisely with its app. IP68 Waterproof and Tracks up to 14 exercises like running, riding, basketball, tennis, yoga, football, dance, etc. Phone data varies when you put it in your pockets or bag, unlike wristband which is always on your hand for more specific data record.

【 Accurate Activity Tracker】CLEAR VIEW UNDER ANY LIGHT CONDITIONS & 4 CLOCK INTERFACES – See stats nice and clearly even under dazzling sun with stepless adjustable brightness on color LCD display. Plus 4 different main interfaces for you to choose, all looking fantastic on your wrist, the smart watch is perfect for graceful ladies, gentlemen or cool kids.

【UNRIVALLED BATTERY LIFE】 Powered by a rechargeable battery, the Fitness Tracker works up to 14 days (45 days of standby time) after fully charged(only need 2 hours), much longer than traditional watches. You can go with it for a long time training or workout with no worries. NO MORE charging frequently