Fitbit Working to Add Google Assistant Support, Versa 2 May Get It First: Report

Fitbit is reportedly engaged on bringing Google Assistant help to its wearable lineup. This new improvement comes through the ongoing confusion surrounding the Google’s Fitbit deal. If true, Fitbit would be the first third-party wearable firm to combine Google Assistant into its gadgets. While Google Assistant has been built-in into varied gadgets – from Chromebooks to sensible audio system – it nonetheless hasn’t been built-in right into a third-party smartwatch. Code inside the newest model of the Fitbit app appears to counsel that Google Assistant help for the Fitbit Versa 2 is within the works.

9to5Google has decompiled the newest model of the Fitbit Android app on Google Play retailer, and the code means that the corporate is getting ready to combine Google Assistant help. The code contained in the app has strings to activate Assistant in an identical method as that of Alexa. Fitbit’s Versa 2 already helps Amazon’s Alexa integration, and is supplied with a microphone as properly for registering voice instructions. The code additionally reveals a trio of XML information that clearly reference at how Google Assistant shall be launched, together with its boarding on to the gadget and its teaser.

The report additional provides that app strings element on how ‘you possibly can solely have one energetic assistant at a time and you may at all times swap to one other supplier.’ This implies that Google Assistant shall be added with out eradicating Alexa. The report says that Fitbit is probably going to introduce Google Assistant first on the Versa 2 smartwatch. The wearable does not have a speaker that implies that whereas voice instructions shall be accepted, solutions can solely be learn by means of the smartwatch interface. There can be no hotword help which means a bodily button will want to be pressed to activate Google Assistant.

Google introduced to purchase Fitbit for $2.1 billion in November final yr. However, the deal has been pending regulatory approval ever since, and an official announcement hasn’t been made but.