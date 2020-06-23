Fitbit Versa 2 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Fitbit, the American fitness wearables company that was recently acquired by Google, faces a serious challenge from Chinese competitors in India. While Fitbit ‘s been around for considerably longer than its rivals, that will not guarantee success in the market. Companies such as Amazfit have launched several services and products over the last year, most of that provide more features and cost not so much than Fitbit products. No product will feel the heat as much as the Fitbit Versa 2, because it is one of the most high-priced of the business’s wearables in India. Can the Versa 2 accept the strong competition? Let’s find out in this review.

Fitbit Versa 2 design

The Fitbit Versa 2 features a square face with rounded corners. The colour AMOLED touchscreen looks really nice but its thick bezels make it appear a bit dated. That’s perhaps not great for reasonably limited fitness wearable. We had no complaints with the display it self though — it can get pretty bright, and colours look excellent on it too. You can set the display to always-on in the Versa 2’s settings, but it has a big effect on battery life. We’ll speak about that in the performance section.

The Versa 2 is quite comfortable to wear. Its aluminium shell feels nice, and the band is also quite comfortable over all. We could wear the Versa 2 for multiple days lacking any issue, and we took it off only to charge or to dry off after having a workout or even a shower.

There’s just one single button on the Fitbit Versa 2

There’s just one button on the left side of the Versa 2 — if you press it once it acts as a back button, and if you long-press it, it will launch the exercise app. There’s a microphone on the proper, since the Versa 2 supports Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Now that Fitbit has been acquired by Google, we can be reasonably sure that future Fitbit products will feature Google Assistant additionally or as an alternative.

The Versa 2 is swim-proof, which really is a must-have feature at this price. It ships with a proprietary charging cradle which really is a bit disappointing to see but not entirely surprising given Fitbit’s history of shipping a new charger with nearly every new product. The cradle has a clip-like mechanism that you must slot the Versa 2 into. The problem is that there are charging pins on only one side, but the watch can easily be inserted the wrong method around in error. Unless you check to ensure the Versa 2 is in the cradle the correct way, the device may well not charge at all.

Fitbit Versa 2 performance and battery life

For a premium fitness watch that supports lots of workout modes, it’s quite sad to see that the Versa 2 does not feature in-built GPS. You will have to use your paired smartphone’s GPS sensors to track workouts with the Versa 2, this means the Fitbit app will always need access where you are, whether it’s active or perhaps not. This raises privacy concerns, and even though Fitbit is a well-known brand, we’re not interested in allowing apps access to our location data when they are in the back ground.

Heart rate tracking is pretty accurate on the Versa 2

Secondly, you’ll always have to transport your smartphone with you when you want to track work-outs, which might be inconvenient. Finally, we’re currently employing a smartphone that’s 3.5 years old and its own battery life is not that great anymore. Using GPS constantly is a huge drain on power.

We still ran our standard series of tests on the Versa 2 to gauge how it performs. First we walked 1,000 steps while counting every one manually to see if the Versa 2’s step tracker is accurate. The Versa 2 logged 1,006 steps, which is excessively accurate. We also walked 1km on a route measured employing a car’s odometer to check for GPS accuracy. The Fitbit Versa 2 logged 1.05km here, but it’s to be noted that is the paired phone’s GPS accuracy and shouldn’t be used to judge the wearable it self.

The heartrate sensor of the Fitbit Versa 2 is fairly accurate. Its readings corresponded with how tired we were feeling all through workouts, which can be good to see. You can also track a bunch of other workouts such as for example swimming, running, elliptical training, yoga, etc. on the Versa 2, which is good to see. We’ll speak about the software at length in a bit.

We wore the Fitbit Versa 2 in the evening to see if sleep tracking was reliable, and we were pleased to observe that it was. The app assigns a sleep score to share with you how well you slept, and we found this metric to be helpful. Our sleep scores did reflect exactly how we thought we’d slept.

The battery life is good as long as you do not enable always-on display

The battery life of the Fitbit Versa 2 was great when we didn’t enable the always-on display option. The device easily lasted us a full week on a single charge, with notifications enabled with us wearing the device very nearly 24×7. This is good, but should you want an always-on display, the battery life drops to two days, which can be quite poor. It could be nice to help you to see important information like the time and battery level at a glance, and so the drop in battery life is a small letdown.

Fitbit Versa 2 software and companion app

The Fitbit Versa 2 is just a fairly capable smartwatch but there are some items that you should be aware of. You can answer or reject incoming phone calls on the Versa 2, nevertheless, you cannot make calls from this. It supports quick replies for notifications, but only on Android. You also can transfer music from your computer to the Versa should you want to store songs on-device (up to around 2.5GB), or you should use music streaming services such as for example Spotify or Deezer on the watch, which is great to see.

Some of the very important apps for a wearable, such as for example Spotify and Strava, can be purchased in the Fitbit app store. Apart from the few big names though, there isn’t much to down load there. This is a minor complaint in all honesty, because many people are going to purchase the Versa 2 for fitness-related features and possesses almost everything you may need on that front.

While the Versa 2 supports Amazon’s Alexa and enables you to check the elements, set timers, and get a handle on your Echo devices, we did not find ourselves by using this feature much. Voice assistant support is just a must-have feature on watches for some people, however, not everyone.

Fitbit Versa 2’s charging mechanism could be better

The Fitbit companion app is probably the best fitness apps we’ve used. It’s slick and shows everything you need via well-designed charts, which is great. It’s also nice to help you to share Fitbit data together with your friends or Fitbit community members via the Community tab. There’s a Fitbit Premium subscription option, costing Rs. 819 per month or Rs. 7,000 each year, that includes wellness reports, programmes for inculcating healthy habits, video work-outs, and more. If you want an app to teach you, this can be a decent option, but there are many other apps that could better serve your fitness training needs and you may find similar features at lower prices or even free of charge.

Verdict

The Fitbit Versa 2 looks nice, feels great to wear, and has a solid companion app. These are typical good features to have, however the lack of in-built GPS limits its utility a lot. For a premium fitness device, this can be a glaring omission.

The Versa 2 premiered at Rs. 20,999 in India but happens to be available for around Rs. 15,000 on the web. Even only at that lower price, wearables such as the Amazfit Verge (Review) offer less expensive. This model has a similar feature set along with in-built GPS, though not the same degree of software polish. Hardcore fitness enthusiasts would want to shell out much more for fitness watches from Garmin or TomTom, not to mention iPhone users should definitely think about the Apple Watch Series 3 (Review) only at that price level.

There’s a great deal to like in regards to the Fitbit Versa 2, however the competition is significantly stronger now than it absolutely was when Fitbit first stumbled on India. The company will need to raise its game to keep relevant in the premium fitness watch space.