Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and Swim Tracking, Petal/Copper Rose, One Size (S and L Bands Included)

Meet Fitbit versa 2 a smartwatch that elevates every moment. Use your voice to create alarms, set bedtime reminders or check the weather with amazon Alexa built in. Take your look from the gym to the office with its modern and versatile design. See your stats with an always-on display mode. In addition, get Fitbit pay, daily sleep quality scores, apps, notifications, 24/7 heart rate and store 300+ songs for an experience that revolves around you.

Based on your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness, sleep score helps you better understand your sleep quality each night. Also track your time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and get personal insights

Control your Spotify app, download Pandora stations and add Deezer playlists—plus store and play 300+ songs on your wrist (subscription required; Pandora is us only)

With a larger display and an always on option, your information’s always a quick glance away (always on display requires more frequent charging)

Track heart rate 24/ 7, steps, distance, calories burned, hourly activity, active minutes and floors climbed

Works around the clock with 6 plus day battery life (varies with use and other factors)

Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby. Plus send quick replies and voice replies on android only

Operating temperature: 10° to 60° celsius. Maximum operating altitude is 8,535 m