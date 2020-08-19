Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 appear in leaked renders with button-less design

Fitbit revealed the Versa 2 smartwatch last August, and the business will quickly follow it up with Versa 3, that’s appeared in leaked renders.

The Versa 3 has a squircle-shaped display screen, and the homescreen in the renders validates the smartwatch will come with heart rate tracking and action counter, which is prevalent in smartwatches nowadays.

Around the back, the Versa 3 has a heart rate sensing unit and charging pins, and there are a microphone, area and 50M icons listed below, which validate voice controls, constructed-in GPS and 50 meters water resistance, respectively.

Fitbit Versa 3

The source likewise leaked renders of theFitbit Sense and Inspire 2 The Fitbit Sense looks comparable to the Versa 3 however is more expensive. Its homescreen validates the action counting, sleep tracking, and heart rate keeping an eye on functions.











Fitbit Sense

Its back – which is house to the heart rate sensing unit and charging pins – has 4 icons, 2 of which validate constructed-in GPS and 50 meters water resistance. The other 2 mean temperature level measurement and ECG. There’s no microphone icon here like the Versa 3, which implies the Fitbit Sense either does not support voice controls or the business chose to not put one. The latter is possible given that the Fitbit Sense is more expensive than Versa 3.











Fitbit Sense

The Inspire 2, …