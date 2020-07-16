Fitbit Ionic Watch



Price: $249.95 - $204.54

(as of Jul 16,2020 07:50:24 UTC – Details)



FITBIT IONIC; FITNESS WRISTBAND : Get personalized workouts and coaching to reach your goals with your Fitbit Ionic Fitness Wristband. Track your pace & distance with built-in GPS and monitor progress with continuous heart rate. Pump up your jam with storage for 300+ songs and get connected to your fav apps for sports, weather, and more. Plus, you are all set when you want to treat yourself to that post-workout beverage ? You can make purchases on the go with the built-in NFC chip.

Start dynamic, personalized workouts on your wrist with step by step coaching. Synchronizing range: up to 30 feet. Certain features like smartphone notifications may require android 5.0 plus. Syncs with Mac OS x 10.6 and up, iPhone 4s and later, iPad 3 Jan. And later, android 4.4 and later and windows 10 devices

Store and play 300 plus songs, and download playlists from Pandora. If the band sizes are small, it fits a wrist of circumference 5.5 6.5 inches and if the band size is large, it fits a wrist in circumference of 6.7 8.1 inches

Use built in GPs to track pace, distance & routes and get pure, pulse continuous heart rate tracking & real time zones

The package includes both large and small size bands for the perfect, comfortable fit for all day & all night wear

Access your favorite apps for sports, weather & more and make payments on the go with a built in NFC chip. Durable screen corning gorilla glass 3 is tough and damage resistant

Track runs, swims, rides, workouts, all day activity and sleep with 4 plus day battery life (varies with use & other factors)