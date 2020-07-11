Fitbit Charge 4 gets ‘smart wake’ alarm and dynamic GPS with latest software update

The latest software update to the Fitbit Charge 4 gives two big upgrades including dynamic GPS, and a “smart wake” option. First reported by 9to5Google, the new features are now rolling out to all or any users.

Dynamic GPS allows you to connect with the GPS in your phone if it’s in range, which may help with location accuracy and preserve the Fitbit’s battery life. If your phone isn’t close enough, the tracker will revert to its internal GPS, that may drain the battery quicker.

The Smart Wake feature is really a pretty cool addition; it’s going to work along with the wearable’s sleep tracker, and set alarms to wake you during the time you’re prone to feel most rested. Another new option allows users to decide just how long the screen display stays on after the Fitbit has been awakened.

In addition to the new features, the Fitbit Charge 4 also has Spotify control, a seven-day battery life, and other premium features which used to be reserved for the smartwatches. Released earlier this season, the Charge 4 sells for $149.95.