Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Rosewood/Rosewood, One Size (S &L Bands Included)



Price: $149.95

With Fitbit Charge 4, there’s no limit to how far you can go. This sleek, swimproof tracker is packed with features that help you know your workouts and your body better—like built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, new exercise modes and sleep tracking. Plus, with Fitbit Pay and up to 7-days of battery life, you get more convenience on the go and more inspiration to reach your fitness goals.

With Active Zone Minutes, feel a buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercise, and celebrate when you earn extra minutes outside of exercise

Get a 90-day free trial of the Fitbit Premium to help you stay active, sleep well and manage stress. Unlock it all in the Fitbit app. (The valid payment method required. Cancel before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees. Offer valid for new Premium users only)

Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn

Play your favorite songs and playlists with Spotify app controls on your wrist. Also make secure purchases with Fitbit Pay and get called, text and smartphone app notifications.

Track workouts in real-time with 20+ goal-based exercise modes. It’s also swimproof and water resistant to 50M so you can track swims, wear in the shower and more

Multi-day battery lasts up to 7 days and up to 5 hours when using built-in GPS (varies with use & other factors)

Track sleep stages & review your in-app Sleep Score for an easy way to see how well you slept.