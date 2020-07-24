Fitbit Charge 3 receives an update with Charge 4 features

Fitbit Charge 3 users are now getting an update with variation 1.8811 and this one can be thought about as a significantupdate It brings some Fitbit Charge 4 features that that will certainly enhance the user experience.

With the brand-new update, you can set Smart Wake alarm through the gadget itself without needing to open the app on the phone. The second crucial modification is the screen timeout, which permits you to set a longer timeout of the screen.

The Agenda app on the band itself lets you set brand-new occasions or conferences in your calendar while Sleep mode and DND have actually been included the fast settings menu so you can change them on the fly.

Other additions consist of brand-new watch deals with in the Fitbit Clock Gallery for the Charge 3 and 6 brand-new languages – Indonesia, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Romanian, Russian and Polish.

