Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) received the average ‘buy’ recommendation from 21 analysts. The company had an average price objective of $24.48 for 12 months from brokerages last year.

On Thursday, the company started from $27.28 with the market cap being $ 19.43B. Their lowest in 1 year is $11.10 while the highest is $31.02. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 0.91, 0.89, and 0.73. Their 50-day rolling average stands at $26.64 while the 200 day is at $22.41.

According to the 22nd October report, the company has a quarterly EPS earnings of $0.78 that topped the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Their net margin was $17.50% with a 7.52% equity return. Their quarterly revenue was $1.89B that surpassed the $1.86B estimate.

FITB Stock Undertakings

The firm paid a dividend of $0.27 to the shareholders on 31st December indicating an annualized dividend of $1.08 and a 3.96% yield. They have a 38.99% payout ratio.

BidaskClub promoted the rating for the stock to ‘strong-buy’ from ‘buy’. ValuEngine increased the rating to ‘hold’ from ‘sell’. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective to $25 from $22 and gave a rating of ‘overweight’. UBS Group demoted the rating to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ and issued a price target of $23. Zacks decreased the rating to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ and assigned the rating of ‘hold’ from ‘buy’.

Kevin Lavender, EVP, sold off 8,500 FITB shares at $25.81 EPS worth $219,385. Insiders own 0.52% FITB stock.

Comerica Bank raised its holdings on FITB stock by almost 0.3%, owning $4,238,000 worth of shares. Private Ocean increased its stake by approximately 22.3% and its own shares priced at $57,000. Daiwa Securities raised their position by about 1.8% and own shares priced at $737,000. Unison Advisors lifted their stake by nearly 0.7% and own $2,330,000 worth of shares. 72.88% of FITB stock is owned by institutional investors.