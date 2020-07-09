Fisker and Karma raise millions of dollars following wave of Tesla optimism

Fisker Inc. and Karma Automotive, two electric vehicle startups with an extended shared history, each announced this week that they’ve raised millions of dollars. Fisker has brought in $50 million of fresh capital from “hedge fund king” Louis Bacon and Karma Automotive has raised $100 million from undisclosed “outside investors.”

The money comes at the same time when there appears to be renewed interest in funding money-hungry electric vehicle startups, thanks in large part to Tesla’s skyrocketing stock price and the early success of hydrogen trucking company Nikola’s recent public listing.

Fisker Inc. desires to take exactly the same shortcut to being public that Nikola used

In fact, Fisker Inc. is considering following in Nikola’s footsteps and becoming a publicly-traded company using a reverse merger, a person knowledgeable about the deal tells The Verge. The startup is in talks with Apollo Global Management to merge with the private equity firm’s publicly-listed “blank check” company, referred to as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan was set up in 2018 for Apollo to field an investment in the energy industry, and only has until August 14th to acquire a company or else it will likely be dissolved, with investors and shareholders getting their money-back. (The people running Spartan are trying to extend this date until February 2021, based on a recent filing.) News of the talks between Fisker Inc. and Apollo Global Management was first reported by Reuters.

“Special acquisition companies” like Spartan have grown to be increasingly popular within the last few year or so, specially after a number of high-profile companies ran into trouble while taking the traditional approach to becoming publicly-traded. After Uber and Lyft went public last year, the share price of each immediately fell, and both companies’ stocks are still trading below the first price. WeWork, meanwhile, totally imploded consequently of the scrutiny of the alleged “roadshow” series of meetings that banks set up with investors before taking a company public. By merging with Spartan, Fisker Inc. could sidestep some of those issues and more quickly access the public markets to raise some of the wide range of of cash required to produce a car.

In the meantime, it has $50 million of new money coming in from Louis Bacon’s investment firm, Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC. That’s a lot more than triple the total amount of money Fisker Inc. had previously raised from the venture arm of construction company Caterpillar and the family behind oil drilling company Schlumberger.

Fisker Inc. only just unmasked its electric vehicle, the Ocean, in January at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. The SUV is meant to get around 300 miles of range on a complete charge. But it won’t be a performance beast just like a Tesla. Instead, Fisker Inc. founder Henrik Fisker has said the Ocean will soon be all about environmental sustainability.

Henrik Fisker started Fisker Inc. many years ago, and originally in the pipeline to make an electrical luxury car before shelving that plan in favor of the Ocean. The company is separate from Fisker Automotive, which that he founded in the past in 2007, and became known for the Fisker Karma hybrid sports car. Problems with the battery system and a fight with the Department of Energy over that loan ultimately doomed Fisker Automotive, which went bankrupt in 2013.

Many of the assets from Fisker Automotive were bought out of the bankruptcy process by a Chinese company called Wanxiang, which revived the Karma project (without Henrik Fisker’s involvement) under a brand new brand: Karma Automotive. That startup has, in the years since, sold a Karma-based hybrid sports car referred to as the Revero. Karma Automotive has shared ambitions to create all-electric vehicles as well as sell the underlying technology, but has struggled mightily during the last year or so, laying off hundreds of employees.

Now, though, the business says it has raised $100 million and is seeking to raise $300 million more. Karma Automotive didn’t disclose who the new investors are, but Bloomberg reports that Wanxiang is looking to sell stakes to US-based private equity firms. This would lessen the Chinese ownership to below 50 percent to make selling to government fleets more politically palatable.

Not all EV startups are thriving

While the enthusiasm around Tesla and Nikola might have helped knock some money loose for Fisker Inc. and Karma Automotive, plenty of other EV startups with a presence in the US continue to be struggling. Chinese EV startup Byton, with a North American headquarters in Silicon Valley, recently announced it is halting all world wide operations for six months because of money trouble. Los Angeles-based Faraday Future continues to be in limbo, though its founder just wrapped up his individual bankruptcy case, and the startup says it’s going to now manage to entertain investors who may have been skittish. Seres, née SF Motors, has all but fallen off the map after building a modest splash in Silicon Valley many years ago.

A few lucky ones, like Rivian, Lucid Motors, and Nio were able to nail down big financing rounds before the pandemic. Though in case of Lucid Motors, the startup had to give up majority control to Saudi Arabia. And in trade for its own sort of bailout, Nio had to show to state-owned entities in China.