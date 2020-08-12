Fisk University president placed on leave after allegations | News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Fisk University President Dr. Kevin Rome Sr. has been placed on leave after allegations from a local man who said he was drugged and threatened by the university official.

Fisk University said in a statement that officials learned of the allegations unrelated to the school on Monday. The university said it could not comment on the specifics of the incident.

Provost Dr. Vann Newkirk will assume duties of the president effective immediately, according to a statement from the school.

The restraining order states an individual, who alleges he and Rome were dating, told police he was in fear for his safety.

The restraining order comes after an alleged incident on Aug. 6 where the victim told police that he received a message while at dinner. The message read he “should stay away from his people and threatened to kill me if I continued to date…