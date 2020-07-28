Fisk University names social justice institute after Rep. John Lewis | News

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) – Fisk University will call its newly-launched social justice institute after U.S. Representative JohnLewis

Lewis was an essential civil liberties leader and Fisk alumnus and led the sit-in motion here inNashville The congressman passed away on July17

The university revealed Monday that t he John R. Lewis Institute for Social Justice would provide a master’s program in social justice, a number of certificate programs, and different undergraduate tasks, research study and online forums.

“Congressman John R. Lewis embodied the best of humankind,” stated Fisk President Kevin D.Rome “His compassion, determination and unwavering dedication to combating for those in requirement set an example for all the youths who are seeking to develop a much better world.”