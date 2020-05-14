Fishermen create mesmerising patterns as they trawl for anchovies in Vietnam

Advertisement

Many of us do not cease to assume the place our fish comes from once we tuck right into a mid-week dinner.

But this brightly-coloured fishing boat put issues into perspective as it dropped 1000’s of toes of inexperienced internet into the ocean in Vietnamese waters.

Stunning photos present the netting remodeling into an array of mesmerising shapes as it spreads out beneath the boat earlier than being hauled again into the vessel.

The fishermen within the pictures head out to sea each day making an attempt to catch big shoals of anchovies.

The lovely photos have been taken in An Hai, Phu Yen Province, by photographer and banker Khanh Phan.

The 34-year-old, from Ho Chi Minh metropolis, mentioned: ‘The inexperienced color of the online stands out within the sea and the oval, coronary heart shapes are lovely.’

Mr Phan mentioned: ‘Depending on the day, within the morning the fishermen will decide the placement of the online’

The photographer added that on some days, the fishermen try to catch fish simply 1km from the seaside at a depth of round 10 metres. On different days, they are very removed from the mainland ‘There are days when they are fishing solely 1km from the seaside, with a depth of about 33ft (10m), however different days they fish very removed from the mainland