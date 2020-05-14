Fishermen create mesmerising patterns as they trawl for anchovies in Vietnam

Jackson Delong
That’s internet one thing you see each day! Fishermen create mesmerising patterns as they trawl for anchovies

  • Pictures have been taken in An Hai, Phu Yen Province, by photographer and banker Khanh Phan, 34
  • The nets fashioned lovely shapes within the water beneath the colorful fishing boat
  • Mr Phan mentioned the fishermen are generally fishing lower than a mile from the seaside at a depth of simply 32ft 

Many of us do not cease to assume the place our fish comes from once we tuck right into a mid-week dinner.  

But this brightly-coloured fishing boat put issues into perspective as it dropped 1000’s of toes of inexperienced internet into the ocean in Vietnamese waters. 

Stunning photos present the netting remodeling into an array of mesmerising shapes as it spreads out beneath the boat earlier than being hauled again into the vessel.  

The fishermen within the pictures head out to sea each day making an attempt to catch big shoals of anchovies.

The lovely photos have been taken in An Hai, Phu Yen Province, by photographer and banker Khanh Phan.

The 34-year-old, from Ho Chi Minh metropolis, mentioned: ‘The inexperienced color of the online stands out within the sea and the oval, coronary heart shapes are lovely.’

This brightly-coloured fishing boat dropped an unlimited internet into the ocean in An Hai, in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam, in an try and catch 1000’s of anchovies

Stunning pictures show the netting transforming into an array of mesmerising shapes as it spreads out beneath the boat before being hauled back into the vessel

The fishermen in the photos head out to sea every day trying to catch huge shoals of anchovies

The beautiful images were taken by photographer and banker Khanh Phan, 34, One image showed the net forming a gigantic bowl shape beneath the surface of the water

Mr Phan said: 'Depending on the day, in the morning the fishermen will determine the location of the net'

The photographer added that on some days, the fishermen are trying to catch fish just 1km from the beach at a depth of around 10 metres. On other days, they are very far from the mainland 'There are days when they are fishing only 1km from the beach, with a depth of about 33ft (10m), but other days they fish very far from the mainland

The green net, which makes the fishing boat appear tiny by comparison, stands out starkly amid the deep blue of the ocean beneath.

