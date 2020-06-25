Fisherman to lose $8 MILLION after being slapped with record fine for breaching zoning rules

A business rock lobster catcher in Western Australia’s Mid West area has been slapped with the heaviest fishing offence-related penalties within the state’s historical past.

Geraldton-based Sam Vincent Basile repeatedly dedicated offences together with fishing in zones he hadn’t nominated, breaching his licence, and was caught on satellite tv for pc.

He has had his licence cancelled, price $7.5 million, and can lose an extra $302,000 in fines and courtroom prices.

A business rock lobster catcher in Western Australia’s Mid West area has been slapped with the heaviest fishing offence-related penalties within the state’s historical past (inventory picture)

Fisheries Minister Peter Tinley mentioned the sentence got here after a three-year investigation and he hoped it might ship a message to the business ‘that we can’t take cheats flippantly’.

‘The pure useful resource of Western Australia … is the property of Western Australia,’ Mr Tinley advised reporters on Wednesday.

‘The McGowan authorities will not countenance crooks and cheats who need to steal off the folks.’