Fisherman hauls in a huge red emperor off Queensland coast and will donate it to science

A fisherman who caught a 22-kilogram red emperor has unveiled why that he won’t be eating the ‘once in a lifetime’ catch.

Ed Falconer, a charter operator, was fishing off Rainbow Beach in south-east Queensland early in the day this week when that he hooked the beast.

After wrestling the red emperor with a rod and reel for 20 minutes that he finally got the 104-centimetre fish on the boat deck.

‘I actually thought it was a big cod rather than a red emperor, just how it was fighting,’ he told ABC News.

‘I’ve been fishing these waters for 30 years and the largest one I’ve caught before that was about 19kg.

‘We frequently get 8kg, 10kg, 12kg … but any particular one is a definite freak. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.’

Queensland Museum fish expert Jeff Johnson said the 22 kilogram weight matches that of still another red emperor recorded in 1962.

Mr Falconer said that he plans to donate the fish to Queensland Fisheries so scientists will get out how it lived for such a long time.

He said boffins could find out the age of the fish by detatching a bone in its skull and counting the calcified rings inside.

The fisherman said that he didn’t want the huge fish to go to waste and hoped the investigation could help discover more about the red emperor species.

Mr Falconer was forced to put his business, Keely Rose Fishing Charters, on hold due to coronavirus restrictions but finally started tours again early in the day this week.