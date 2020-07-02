Fisherman discovers kissing 22lb snapping turtle is BAD idea

A man was left nursing a sore bruise after making the foolish decision to kiss a big snapper turtle.

Mike Ganley, 28, from Massachusetts, had been attempting to catch fish with his electrician friend Matt, 28, in Burlington, when he spotted four snapping turtles in the water and made a decision to pull one in.

However just moments later the 22lb (10kg) creature clamped its jaws across the construction project manager’s lip and left him screaming in agony after that he tried to go in for a kiss.

During the comical clip, filmed on an iPhone, Mr Ganley strokes the turtle’s stomach before leaning in for a kiss.

Just seconds later, the reptile extends its neck forward and clamps its jaw around his lip leaving him shouting in agony.

Following the incident Mr Ganley said: ‘I was expecting blood to gush out but fortunately it wasn’t that bad,’ said Mike.

‘We were fishing but there clearly was no fish because these four snapping turtles were eating all of them.

‘So we were just chilling out and having a couple beers. Matt came up and was like ”look at the size of every one of these turtles, do you consider we could catch one”. So we put bait exactly in danger, he grabbed the line and pulled it in.

‘He started having fun with it such as a puppy. But then he got bit on his lip, which straight away swelled up and I thought there was likely to be a massive cut or that it will be torn open.’

Mr Ganley, whose video has amassed 183,000 views on Instagram, has since made a swift recovery without requiring any stitches.

He added:’No stitches were required and it just looked like a negative paper cut and healed a few days later,’ added Mike.

‘We did not even just take him to the er, he just went home.’