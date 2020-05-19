Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City unveils social distancing tables

OCEAN CITY, Md.– In Ocean City, the dining establishment Fish Tales Bar & &(********************************************************************************************** )revealed brand-new social distancing tables for their consumers in their battle to maintain service going in the middle of the pandemic.

“It makes something fun out of something that has been so miserable and it’s a little ray of hope that we can get back to some form of normalcy soon or if not have fun while it’s abnormal,” stated Donna Harman, proprietor at Fish Tales Bar & &Grill

Each of thesetables are made to service someone in the center while offering sufficient area where they can remain socially distanced from other individuals.

“They’re on wheels,” stated Shawn Harman, proprietor at Fish Tales Bar & &Grill

“So, they will move around easily and they’re kind of like bumper cars for adults,” statedShawn

DonnaHarman states the suggestion for thesetables began with her relative an occasion coordinator in Baltimore that was compelled to close down her service throughout the pandemic.

So, they’re wishing that by interacting they’ll make via this challenging time.

“I called her on Monday and I said Erin, I’ll take ten and she made ten tables and had them here by Saturday,” stated Donna.

Shawn states all they can do currently is delay till the state provides the thumbs-up for outside seats.

“We’re just waiting for permission from the governor to engage in outdoor seating and this could be a way for our people to wait because you’re not allowed to stand in the seating area,” stated Shawn.

The dining establishment states they’re still figuring exactly how precisely consumers will certainly have the ability to book these social distancing tables as an example.

Shawn states now they just have 10 of these social distancing tables, yet they wish to have around 30 in the future. For even more info regarding Fish Tales Bar & &Grill, click here.If you’re interested in discovering more regarding Erin Cermal’s firm Revolution Event Design & & Production, click here.