FirstFT: Today’s top stories | Financial Times

America’s leading tech business recuperated from hostile Congressional questioning to report a blowout quarter on Thursday, with their combined market price overlooking $5tn for the very first time in after-market trading.
The success of Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook drew a sensational contrast with the American economy as an entire, which suffered its greatest contraction in postwar history in the 2nd quarter, and used a graphic display screen of huge tech’s organisation strength. Here are the highlights:
Apple earnings increased 11 percent, defeating a projection decrease, regardless of the coronavirus-induced downturn and shop closures, sending its shares to a record high.
Locked- down buyers drove Amazon sales 40 percent greater year on year, to an all-time quarterly earnings record of $5.2 bn, double in 2015’s figure.
Facebook earnings increased at their slowest speed because listing in May 2012 however were still well above expectations. It did, nevertheless, caution that a marketing boycott would strike development this quarter.
The outlier was Google The online search engine suffered its very first tape-recorded profits decrease as the crisis cleaned 8 percent from marketing earnings …