America’s leading tech business recuperated from hostile Congressional questioning to report a blowout quarter on Thursday, with their combined market price overlooking $5tn for the very first time in after-market trading.

The success of Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook drew a sensational contrast with the American economy as an entire, which suffered its greatest contraction in postwar history in the 2nd quarter, and used a graphic display screen of huge tech’s organisation strength. Here are the highlights: