FirstFT: Today’s to stories | Financial Times

Oracle has actually gone into the race to acquire TikTok, the popular Chinese- owned brief video app that President Donald Trump has actually pledged to closed down unless it is taken control of by a United States business by mid-November, individuals informed about the matter have actually stated.

The tech business co-founded by Larry Ellison had actually held initial talks with TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously thinking about buying the app’s operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, individuals stated.

Oracle was dealing with a group of United States financiers– consisting of General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital– that currently owned a stake in ByteDance, individuals included.

Microsoft has actually been the lead competitor to purchase TikTok because it openly stated in early August that it had actually held conversations to check out a purchase of the app’s United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand services. ( FEET)

