First woman with coronavirus gives birth in Armenia – Panorama

The first woman contaminated with the book coronavirus has actually offered birth in Armenia, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan claimed on Facebook.

“Fortunately, thanks to the professionalism of our doctors, both the mother and the child are feeling well,” the priest claimed.

After the giving birth, the woman was once again checked for the infection, however the examination results returned adverse.

The infant will certainly be checked for coronavirus today, Torosyan claimed.

The mommy and also her infant will certainly be under clinical guidance for an additional 14 days, he included.

“I wish them good health,” the priest composed.